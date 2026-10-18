Val Chmerkovskiy's TikTok post about Carrie Ann Inaba leads to one-week 'Dancing With the Stars' suspension

Val Chmerkovskiy has been suspended from Dancing with the Stars for one week after a TikTok post that seemed to point to Will Smith’s 2022 Oscar slap. The post was later deleted. Val Chmerkovskiy has been suspended from ‘Dancing with the Stars’ for one week after a TikTok post. (Instagram/ @valentin)

Producer BBC Studios announced the suspension in a statement. It said: “The well-being of everyone who works on Dancing with the Stars is non-negotiable. Val’s social media post was inappropriate and does not reflect the values or standards expected of anyone connected with the show. As a result, he will not participate in next week’s show.”