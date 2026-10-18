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Val Chmerkovskiy's TikTok post about Carrie Ann Inaba leads to one-week 'Dancing With the Stars' suspension

Val Chmerkovskiy will miss one week of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ after a TikTok post that seemed to reference the Will Smith Oscar slap.

Published on: Oct 18, 2026, 02:23:56 IST
By Khushi Arora
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Val Chmerkovskiy has been suspended from Dancing with the Stars for one week after a TikTok post that seemed to point to Will Smith’s 2022 Oscar slap. The post was later deleted.

Val Chmerkovskiy has been suspended from ‘Dancing with the Stars’ for one week after a TikTok post. (Instagram/ @valentin)
Val Chmerkovskiy has been suspended from ‘Dancing with the Stars’ for one week after a TikTok post. (Instagram/ @valentin)

Producer BBC Studios announced the suspension in a statement. It said: “The well-being of everyone who works on Dancing with the Stars is non-negotiable. Val’s social media post was inappropriate and does not reflect the values or standards expected of anyone connected with the show. As a result, he will not participate in next week’s show.”

(This story is being updated)

  • Khushi Arora
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Khushi Arora

    Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.Read More

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Home/Entertainment/Others/Val Chmerkovskiy's TikTok Post About Carrie Ann Inaba Leads To One-week 'Dancing With The Stars' Suspension
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