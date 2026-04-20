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Residents return to ravaged homes months after Hong Kong fire

Residents return to ravaged homes months after Hong Kong fire

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 02:38 am IST
AFP |
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Thousands of Hong Kong residents who lost their homes in a massive fire last year are set to return from Monday for the first time to collect what is left of their belongings.

Residents return to ravaged homes months after Hong Kong fire

The city's deadliest fire in decades killed 168 people when it ripped through seven of the eight apartment blocks at the Wang Fuk Court high-rise complex in November.

For the first time since then, around 6,000 residents will be given three-hour windows to enter their homes from Monday and get their belongings.

With 1,700 flats to pick through, authorities hope the process will be completed by early May.

Officials have advised residents to prepare mentally, with the fire department warning that more than 920 homes had been damaged and some completely destroyed by the blaze.

Images released by government officials show the ceilings and walls of some flats have collapsed or been charred black, and the interiors littered with debris.

"I believe there are actually quite a few people who don't want to accept , but have no other options. They've been forced to accept it," Leung told AFP.

"If I had a choice, I really wouldn't want to leave ," he said.

Betty Ho, who plans to return in May to the flat she lived in for more than 30 years, told AFP that what she wants most to retrieve are the photo albums of her childhood.

Her family's "entire life's possessions are inside that building", Ho said.

After the fire the world's deadliest residential building blaze since 1980 Ho relocated to temporary housing set up for Wang Fuk Court residents near the estate.

For now, she is allowed to stay there until the end of the year, but she told AFP she felt anxious and powerless when faced with the uncertainty of her future accommodation.

"Will we be evicted?" she asked. "Where will I find somewhere to live?"

twa/dhw/ami

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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