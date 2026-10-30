Richmond shooting: Woman shot outside Republican Party headquarters; VCU sends out alert

A woman was shot outside the Republican Party headquarters in Richmond, Virginia on Thursday afternoon. The party said that the woman was shot outside The Obenshain Center. Virginia Commonwealth University sent out an alert to its community. Representational. (Unsplash)

The party's Virginia unit said that the shooting took place around 1:43pm EDT "immediately in front" The Obenshain Center, located on 115 East Grace Street in Richmond.

The GOP said that no workers of the party were injured in the shooting and that they have "no indication that the shooting was related to the operations of the Republican Party of Virginia." They added that first responders attended to the incident.”

Virginia Commonwealth University, which is located less than a mile away from The Obenshain Center, sent out an alert to its community about the shooting.

An alert was sent out to the VCU community at 1:48pm about a shooting on 115 East Gracie Street. It asked the VCU community members to avoid the area until further notice.

This is a breaking news.