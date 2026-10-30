Richmond shooting: Woman shot outside Republican Party headquarters; VCU sends out alert
A woman was shot outside the GOP headquarters in Richmond, Virginia. The party said that the woman was shot outside The Obenshain Center. VCU sent out an alert.
A woman was shot outside the Republican Party headquarters in Richmond, Virginia on Thursday afternoon. The party said that the woman was shot outside The Obenshain Center. Virginia Commonwealth University sent out an alert to its community.
The party's Virginia unit said that the shooting took place around 1:43pm EDT "immediately in front" The Obenshain Center, located on 115 East Grace Street in Richmond.
The GOP said that no workers of the party were injured in the shooting and that they have "no indication that the shooting was related to the operations of the Republican Party of Virginia." They added that first responders attended to the incident.”
Virginia Commonwealth University, which is located less than a mile away from The Obenshain Center, sent out an alert to its community about the shooting.
An alert was sent out to the VCU community at 1:48pm about a shooting on 115 East Gracie Street. It asked the VCU community members to avoid the area until further notice.
This is a breaking news.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More