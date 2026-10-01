Rick Ross arrested: What we know about domestic violence charges, $6,000 bond and court date

Rapper Rick Ross was arrested in Miami Beach on Thursday morning over domestic violence charges, including a felony charge of battery by strangulation. The arrest was recorded in Miami-Dade jail and court records.

Rapper Rick Ross faces domestic violence charges after his arrest in Miami Beach. (Instagram: Rick Ross/Representative image) (Instagram: Rick Ross)

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Rick Ross's real name is William Leonard Roberts. The 50-year-old rapper was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center at 6:10 am on Thursday, according to Miami-Dade jail records.

What are the charges against Rick Ross?

Ross faces two charges in the case. These include one felony count of battery by strangulation and one misdemeanor count of battery. Both charges are listed as involving domestic violence, according to jail and court records cited by CBS News.

The rapper's bond has been set at a total of $6,000. Court records list a $5,000 bond for the felony battery by strangulation charge and a $1,000 bond for the misdemeanor battery charge.

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{{^usCountry}} Ross's arraignment is scheduled for October 22. The arraignment is a court hearing at which the charges against a defendant are formally addressed. The date is listed in court records. What did Rick Ross's lawyer say? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ross's arraignment is scheduled for October 22. The arraignment is a court hearing at which the charges against a defendant are formally addressed. The date is listed in court records. What did Rick Ross's lawyer say? {{/usCountry}}

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Rick Ross's lawyer has denied the allegations against him. His attorney, Bradley Horenstein, told CBS News Miami that the allegations were false and said his client was innocent.

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Horenstein urged the public not to reach conclusions before the legal process is complete. He said the truth would emerge as the case proceeded and asked people to allow the process to play out, CBS News Miami reported.

What led to Rick Ross's arrest?

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Details about the incident that led to Ross's arrest remain unclear. Authorities had not immediately disclosed when or where the alleged incident took place or what relationship Ross had with the alleged victim.

CBS News Miami said it had requested Ross's arrest report from the Miami Beach Police Department and the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office. The report could provide further details about the allegations.

Rick Ross's ex-girlfriend's allegations

The arrest came days after Ross's former girlfriend, Jazzma Kendrick, publicly accused him of physical abuse. According to People.com, Kendrick alleged on social media that Ross injured her lip during an incident that she said took place about a month earlier.

Ross had not publicly responded to Kendrick's allegations at the time of the report. However, it was not immediately clear whether her allegations were connected to the charges behind his Thursday arrest, CBS News reported. The two matters should not be treated as connected without confirmation.

Who is Rick Ross?

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Rick Ross has been a prominent figure in hip-hop for around two decades. The Miami-area native is known for songs including Hustlin' and has built a long career in the music industry.

The case remains at the allegation stage. Ross's lawyer has denied the claims, and the scheduled court proceedings will address the charges against him. The arrest and charges alone do not establish guilt.