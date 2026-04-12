Roblox down: What to do amid massive server issue? Company's one-line response to outage

A widespread outage on Roblox has left thousands of users unable to properly access games and assets, with the company confirming ongoing issues tied to its asset delivery systems. Downdetector, a platform that tracks online outages, registered over 1000 reports about Roblox at the time of writing this story.

What is wrong with Roblox?

Andaru Brahma Satria, 10-year-old, uses his iPad to play Roblox at his house, as on March 28, 2026(REUTERS)

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According to the platform’s official status page, the incident has been classified as “Degraded Performance,” specifically affecting the “Creator” component and “Asset Delivery” infrastructure. The disruption was first flagged on April 11, 2026, at 12:41 PDT, with engineers still investigating the root cause.

In a brief update, Roblox acknowledged the issue, stating: “Asset delivery is currently facing errors - users may see defaults at this time.” The company has not yet provided a timeline for full resolution.

What’s happening?

The outage appears to be impacting how in-game assets, such as avatars, textures, and game elements, are loaded. As a result, players may notice missing visuals, default skins, or broken experiences across games on the platform.

Creators, who rely on asset uploads and real-time rendering, are also facing disruptions.

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{{^usCountry}} “roblox devs and roblox studio peeps... is it down or something or did I get super manic and break my game over night and forgot about it,” one person complained on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “roblox devs and roblox studio peeps... is it down or something or did I get super manic and break my game over night and forgot about it,” one person complained on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Oh d•mn, Roblox is officially down •_•” another user tweeted. What users can do {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Oh d•mn, Roblox is officially down •_•” another user tweeted. What users can do {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While the issue is server-side and cannot be fixed directly by users, there are a few steps players can take while waiting for a resolution: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the issue is server-side and cannot be fixed directly by users, there are a few steps players can take while waiting for a resolution: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Refresh or restart the app: Sometimes temporary caching issues can worsen the experience. Restarting may help load some assets correctly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Refresh or restart the app: Sometimes temporary caching issues can worsen the experience. Restarting may help load some assets correctly. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Switch devices or networks: In rare cases, connectivity differences may slightly improve performance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Switch devices or networks: In rare cases, connectivity differences may slightly improve performance. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Avoid making purchases: With asset errors ongoing, it’s advisable to delay in-game purchases until systems stabilize. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Avoid making purchases: With asset errors ongoing, it’s advisable to delay in-game purchases until systems stabilize. {{/usCountry}}

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Monitor official updates: Roblox’s status page and social channels will provide real-time updates.

However, since the issue originates from Roblox’s backend systems, most users will need to wait for the company to resolve the outage.

What happens next?

As of now, Roblox has not escalated the incident beyond the “Investigating” stage, indicating that engineers are still diagnosing the problem rather than implementing a fix.

Until a resolution is deployed, users can expect continued disruptions, including missing textures, delayed asset loading, and inconsistent gameplay performance.

For now, the company’s one-line acknowledgment underscores the uncertainty: systems are experiencing errors, and users “may see defaults at this time.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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