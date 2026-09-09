Roger Marshall net worth: Kansas Senator's wealth in focus as report flags lawsuits against ‘poor’ patients

Kansas Republican Senator Roger Marshall has an impressive net worth of $6.06 million, according to Quiver Quantitative, a market analysis firm. But the source of that wealth could potentially be sketchy, a New York Times report on Tuesday flagged.

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., speaks at the Senate Finance Committee confirmation hearing for Scott Bessent on January 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

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According to the New York Times, a significant portion of the Kansas Senator's wealth may have come from lawsuits against his patients. The exclusive report revealed that Marshall, who is also a gynecologist, has sued over 700 patients for not paying their medical dues, charging a fixed annual interest rate of 18% on them.

The report has revealed that Sen. Marshall has sued people over debts as little as $108. At least 81 of Sen. Marshall's former patients were arrested because of the lawsuits. Most of the cases are between 1998 and 2016, when Se. Marshall stopped his practice following his election to the US Congress. However, between 2017 and 2021, he continued to collect some of the dues through legal action.

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The report has raised alarm over the financial condition of some of the patients that the 66-year-old Senator has sued. The NYT revealed that many of the sued patients were from Barton County, Kansas - a rural area where most of the patients lived in poverty and without the support of health insurance. It added that Marshall sought arrest warrants from the judges for the unpaid bills, 81 of which were issued. A spokesperson from the office of the Senator pushed the responsibility for the arrest warrant on the judges and the Senator. "Judges issue warrants when people repeatedly miss court dates, not doctors," the spokesperson told NYT. The patients sued had undergone procedures like late miscarriages requiring surgery, emergency hysterectomy and even postpartum visits in some cases.

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The report has sparked an interest in the Senator's net worth. In this article, we will take a look at how rich the Senator is and what public sources state about his investments.

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Roger Marshall Net Worth: How Rich Is The Kansas Senator?

According to Quiver Quantitate, a stock research platform that monitors the investment and trades of politicians and other major figures in the US, Senator Roger Marshall has a net worth of around $6.09 million. The website notes that the Senator's estimated net worth, as of September 2026, is around 3 million less than its peak in 2018, when he boasted a massive $9.23 million net worth.

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The website estimates that the Senator has $3.5 million invested in the corporate sector, $2 million in mutual funds, $199,000 in bank deposits, $183,000 in real estate and around $83,000 in business entities, based on his public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).