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Rubio vows to keep Ebola out of US

Rubio vows to keep Ebola out of US

Published on: May 28, 2026 12:30 am IST
AFP |
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The United States will not allow anyone afflicted with the highly dangerous Ebola virus spreading in central Africa to enter the country, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday.

Rubio vows to keep Ebola out of US

"We cannot and will not allow any cases of Ebola to enter the United States," Rubio vowed during a cabinet meeting convened by President Donald Trump at the White House.

Rubio added that the State Department and other agencies "are working very, very hard" to contain the crisis, whose epicenter is in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

His remarks came as the Trump administration worked to open a treatment facility for US citizens in Kenya, instead of facilitating their return for medical assistance on American soil, as has been done in previous Ebola outbreaks.

Asked to comment on the Wall Street Journal's report about the Kenya operation, a Trump administration official confirmed to AFP that the "state-of-the-art facility" was being set up.

The patient, medical missionary Peter Stafford, is responding well to treatment, the Charite Hospital in Berlin said Wednesday.

Kenya has not reported any Ebola infections so far, but health authorities are scrambling to curb a fast-growing outbreak of a rare Ebola variant in the DRC.

Rubio said that the US government has "surged assistance to make sure that... nobody comes into this country that has Ebola and creates a problem for us, and we feel like we've got good efforts in place to do that."

US authorities have said that all US citizens who have visited the DRC, Uganda, or South Sudan within the past 21 days will be allowed to enter the country only via airports in Washington, Atlanta, and Houston, where they will be screened.

US permanent residents who have traveled through or stayed in those countries within the past 21 days are temporarily barred from entering the United States under restrictions initially set to last 30 days.

The World Health Organization has recorded more than 1,000 suspected Ebola infections, including 223 deaths, so far.

But health officials say the full extent of the outbreak is still unclear, with international authorities warning that the reported figures likely fall short of the true number of cases.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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