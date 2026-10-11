‘Russia diesel deal good for Americans’: Trump official vows to use all legal means to push it

US treasury secretary Scott Bessent has pitched the Russia diesel deal, under which the Moscow is likely to supply nearly 5 million tons of diesel fuel to global energy markets, as a positive prospect for the Americans.

Scott Bessent, US treasury secretary, left, and US President Donald Trump (Bloomberg)

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“Russia deal is good for Americans. We are going to do it with all legal authorities we have,” Trump official Bessent said in an interview with Fox News.

The US announced Russia diesel deal on Friday after a phone between President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin, following which Bessent issued a temporary general license allowing the purchase of Russian diesel until April 7, 2027.

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“I have just concluded a highly successful discussion with President Putin of Russia, wherein it was agreed that Russia will immediately supply over 300,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel to the American and Global Marketplace, another 500,000 Tons during the month of November, and 1,000,000 Tons immediately thereafter. Additionally, based on the condition of their Diesel Refineries, Russia will then deliver, within a short period of time, 3,000,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social following the phone call.

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{{^usCountry}} On Saturday, Russia said it had eased a ban on diesel exports with immediate effect, after an agreement between Putin and Trump for Russia to supply the US and global markets. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Saturday, Russia said it had eased a ban on diesel exports with immediate effect, after an agreement between Putin and Trump for Russia to supply the US and global markets. {{/usCountry}}

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"Production volumes are sufficient to meet both domestic demand in full and exports to the global market in the specified volumes,” Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in a statement, Reuters reported.

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It is unclear how the energy deal with Russia impacts the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, which was signed into law by President Trump last month. The act was explicitly designed to cripple Russia’s energy export earnings by directing President Trump to place tariffs up to 100% on goods from the top five purchasers of Russian oil and gas in the 12-month period prior to the date the act was signed into law.