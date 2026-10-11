Trump announces Russia-Ukraine ‘energy ceasefire’; Zelensky says ‘news to me’

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Russia and Ukraine have agreed to an “energy ceasefire”, under which both sides would stop attacking each other's energy infrastructure. Zelensky said Trump's announcement of 'energy ceasefire' between Russia and Ukraine was 'news' to him. (File Photo/AFP)

“Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and Ukraine. Both parties have agreed. Do not break it! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

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However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Axios that Trump's announcement of an energy ceasefire was ‘news to him’, but said Kyiv would agree if Moscow committed to the truce.

However, Russia is yet to confirm this development so far.