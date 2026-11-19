Igor D’iu, who has been accused of spying for Russia, was reportedly gathering intelligence on Palantir, which is aiding Ukraine's war efforts.

The logo of U.S. software company Palantir Technologies, which is helping Ukraine's war efforts against Russia. (REUTERS)

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D'iu was indicted on charges of conspiring to act as an agent of a foreign government, acting as an agent of a foreign government without notice to the Attorney General, interstate stalking, and fraud in connection with identification documents. These all stemmed from an alleged scheme to carry out surveillance and gather information about employees of a Silicon Valley technology and defence company, the Justice Department noted, without naming Palantir. NBC News identified the company as Palantir, citing three people familiar with the probe.

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Palantir also builds tools used by private companies and the Pentagon. The news of D'iu targeting Palantir employees, which Bloomberg reported on first, comes at a time when the US has been rocked by another alleged spy scandal pertaining to Jensen Huang's affair with Alice Huang, accused of being a Chinese intelligence agent.

What authorities said about Igor D'iu

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{{^usCountry}} When D'iu asked his handlers who he was working for, he was reportedly told “the Motherland”, court documents showed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When D'iu asked his handlers who he was working for, he was reportedly told “the Motherland”, court documents showed. {{/usCountry}}

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“D’iu entered our country illegally at the direction of foreign handlers to surveil, follow, and gather information about some of those who work in this vital industry,” Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for National Security M. Scott Proctor said.

“The allegations in this case describe a state-sponsored operation to target and harass employees of an American technology and defence company because of that company’s assistance to Ukraine in its war with Russia,”US Attorney Craig H. Missakian for the Northern District of California added.

Also Read | Trump says he would not strike Ukraine deal with Putin without Zelensky’s input

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“Igor D’iu was allegedly recruited, directed, and funded by the Russian government to stalk employees of a major U.S. technology company, using physical surveillance, electronic tracking devices, and fraudulent identities to gather intelligence,” Assistant Director Roman Rozhavsky of the FBI’s Counterintelligence and Espionage Division said.

D’iu's initial appearance in federal court was on November 2. He has remained in federal custody since then. D'iu is next scheduled to appear in federal court on November 24.

What to know about Igor D'iu

D'iu entered the US unlawfully in the summer of 2026. He was recruited through Telegram to carry out clandestine operations. The DOJ noted that D'iu was told to get information about the company, as it was supplying weapons used against Russia in Ukraine.

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It has been alleged that D’iu travelled from Istanbul, Turkey, to Mexico City in June 2026, where his co-conspirators connected him with an individual who helped him cross the US-Mexico border.

D’iu was then instructed to buy laptops, cell phones, wireless networking equipment, and remote access software, to facilitate his assignments. D’iu’s co-conspirators allegedly directed him to visit a coffee shop near the company’s Palo Alto office, identify company employees, and photograph their laptop screens while they worked. He was also allegedly instructed to position his laptop at designated locations near the company so they could remotely access it and try to collect information from employees nearby.

He was also involved in the surveillance of company employees and their residences. D’iu carried out online searches for several employees’ home addresses, including the residence of one senior executive. On or about September 3, he allegedly followed a female employee in a silver Lexus SUV for almost 30 miles as she drove from the Palo Alto office toward San Francisco.

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The employee tried to evade D’iu, but he allegedly aggressively continued following her, even running a red light. She ultimately called 911, and D’iu allegedly abandoned the chase after she contacted a cop. D’iu had also allegedly followed other company employees on preceding days.

D’iu allegedly also obtained fraudulent ID documents to hide his identity. One of his assumed names was “Hugo Landry Johns.” After cops contacted D’iu about the September 3 stalking incident, he allegedly changed vehicles, got a new phone number, and went to Reno in Nevada after his co-conspirators told him to. D’iu allegedly subsequently returned to the Bay Area to continue the assignments.

When the FBI searched D’iu's residence in East Palo Alto, they found about $18,000 in cash, two laptops, two iPhones, two Russian passports, wireless networking equipment, and the fraudulent identification documents. They also found a notebook with 10 handwritten addresses, many of which matched the residences of company employees, as well as detailed profiles of at least three staff members with their personal information, family members’ names, educational and employment histories, and assessments of their strengths and weaknesses.

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One of the people familiar with the investigation said to NBC News it was a Palantir employee who noticed D’iu’s unusual behaviour and reported it.

He appeared to have wanted to access Palantir’s internal systems, the person said, but the company’s systems were not compromised. They noted there was no breach, and reported the suspicions to the FBI.

This marks the first known instance of Russia sending an alleged agent to the US to spy on an American tech company since it launched the war against Ukraine. The news about D'iu also comes ahead of President Donald Trump's meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin in China.