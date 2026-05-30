Ryan Fournier: 5 things to know as Students for Trump co-founder accused of assaulting girlfriend, ‘Do you want me to…’

Ryan Fournier, co-founder of Students for Trump, was taken into custody on May 26 for allegedly assaulting a woman who attempted to wake him. The woman, who had been in a relationship with Fournier for two months, stated that he was "apparently intoxicated" and hit her in the face with a closed fist upon waking, PEOPLE reported.

Ryan Fournier, 30, co-founder of Students for Trump, was arrested for alleged assault on a woman who tried to wake him.(X@chrisdmowrey)

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Fournier, 30, was apprehended on allegations of misdemeanor simple assault and a charge of attempted threats to inflict bodily harm.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department arrived at the Apartments at CityCenter in Washington, D.C., shortly after midnight on May 26, according to an affidavit acquired by PEOPLE.

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Ryan Fournier: 5 things to know about assault case against Students for Trump's co-founder

The right-wing activist founded Students for Trump while attending Campbell University and has subsequently taken on the role of executive director at Radical Alert, a conservative organization that purports to monitor political violence originating from the left. As stated in the affidavit, Fournier allegedly declared, “I’ll kill everyone here” and “Do you want to die today?” during the incident. A witness, who is Fournier’s roommate, corroborated that the victim appeared to have been hit in the face. This incident is not Fournier’s first encounter with the legal system; the right-wing figure was apprehended in 2023 for reportedly hitting his then-girlfriend in the face with a firearm. The district attorney later dismissed charges in that case. Regarding the current allegation, he has entered a plea of not guilty, with a hearing set for July 7. His legal representative has not made any public statements concerning the incident.

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{{^usCountry}} In the affidavit, a witness identified as Fournier's roommate and friend stated that he heard the purported victim trying to rouse Fournier, who allegedly shouted, "Don't touch me, woman!" and "Do you want me to crush your head in with this lamp?" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the affidavit, a witness identified as Fournier's roommate and friend stated that he heard the purported victim trying to rouse Fournier, who allegedly shouted, "Don't touch me, woman!" and "Do you want me to crush your head in with this lamp?" {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As stated on his website, Fournier received the Newsmax '30 Most Influential Republicans Under 30' award for two consecutive years. Additionally, he serves as the executive director of Radical Alert, a conservative activist organization that claims to monitor left-wing extremism and political violence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As stated on his website, Fournier received the Newsmax '30 Most Influential Republicans Under 30' award for two consecutive years. Additionally, he serves as the executive director of Radical Alert, a conservative activist organization that claims to monitor left-wing extremism and political violence. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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