Ryan Koevenig: Search underway for 33-year-old man missing from Ventura County after car found in Eel River

A search is underway for Ryan Koevenig, with his beloved 4Runner being found sitting in the Eel River, per Redheaded Blackbelt. Its rooftop tent was still strapped on top.

Search underway for 33-year-old man missing from Ventura County after car found in Eel River (Pexel - representational image)

Ryan, 33, left his home in Ventura on Tuesday, October 20. The following day, his vehicle turned up near the Dyerville Overlook in Humboldt Redwoods State Park. The Ventura County man remains missing, with his friends asking the North Coast for help finding him.

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The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office said that Ryan may be suicidal.

“He just needs to get help before he hurts himself,” said his friend Michael, per the outlet. “So, we’re trying to get to him before he does.”

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Michael and another friend, Kyle, said that Ryan has no ties to Humboldt County, and they do not know why he drove so far north. However, they have one hope – the Pacific Crest Trail. They said Ryan had wanted to hike it, and his friends think he may have been heading for its northern end to hike south.

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{{^usCountry}} “It’s the wrong time of year, but if you’re desperate and you need to get out of your head, we’re hoping that was why,” Michael said. ‘A lot of people here, friends and family, are worried about him’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It’s the wrong time of year, but if you’re desperate and you need to get out of your head, we’re hoping that was why,” Michael said. ‘A lot of people here, friends and family, are worried about him’ {{/usCountry}}

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Kyle said he does not believe Ryan would have left the 4Runner behind if he could help it.

“I don’t see him ever walking away from that 4Runner,” Kyle said. “He loves that thing more than anything.”

The 4Runner is a silver 1998 model with a rooftop tent and a spare tire mounted on the back. It has an unusual feature: a snorkel on the side, held on by a red tie-down strap.

Kyle said that Ryan had recently found a home at Two Trees Church, and loved it.

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“A lot of people here, friends and family, are worried about him,” Kyle said.

“He makes great impressions with everybody he meets,” Michael said. “If he’s out there wandering, I’m sure he’s had some great conversations with people.”

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A California State Parks representative said a search is underway, adding that Ryan may be in or near Humboldt Redwoods State Park.

Ryan in White, about 6 feet 4 inches tall and 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who spots Ryan is urged not to approach him. They are asked to call 911. Anyone who sees him or his 4Runner can also call the HCSO at 707-445-7251.

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Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).