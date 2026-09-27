Sacramento Urban Air shooting reports: What happened on Arden Way? Witnesses share details

Reports of a possible shooting outside Urban Air Adventure Park on Arden Way in Sacramento have surfaced on social media. Heavy police response was reportedly seen on Saturday as witnesses claimed that multiple people were shot.

Witnesses reported a shooting outside Urban Air Adventure Park on Arden Way in Sacramento with heavy police response (Unsplash )

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Several eyewitness accounts shared on social media described a chaotic scene outside the Adventure Park. Posts circulated rapidly online as people sought information about what had happened.One user wrote, “Just tryna enjoy a fun day at Urban Air to celebrate my niece and two WOMEN were shot. One passed away this is just SAD. Beyond SAD!!!”

However, authorities had not officially confirmed the shooting at the time of writing this.

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What witnesses said

One Facebook post claimed two people had been shot outside Urban Air on Arden Way, describing the incident as occurring at “a kid in establishment.”

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{{^usCountry}} The user wrote, “RIGHT NOW Shooting two victims. two people have been shot outside of the Urban Air on Arden Way. At a kid establishment is pure insanity.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The user wrote, “RIGHT NOW Shooting two victims. two people have been shot outside of the Urban Air on Arden Way. At a kid establishment is pure insanity.” {{/usCountry}}

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Another widely shared Facebook post said police had responded to reports of a possible shooting at Urban Air Adventure Park. The post read, “Police respond to active shooting at Urban Air Adventure Park in California. Police activity has reportedly been reported at an Urban Air Adventure Park in California following reports of a possible shooting. Details remain limited as authorities work to establish exactly what happened.”

A separate witness wrote that they had been celebrating a niece’s birthday at Urban Air when “two women were shot,” adding that one victim had died. That claim also remains unverified by law enforcement.

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One account also reported that someone on TikTok live reported that there has been a shooting.

At the time of publication, Sacramento police had not confirmed whether a shooting had occurred, how many people were injured or whether any suspects had been detained. HT.com could not independently verify the eyewitness claims.

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What happened at Arden Way?

According to a local media, the Sacramento Bee, Sacramento Police Department spokesperson Officer Marcos Moreno said that at 3:30 pm, two people were shot in the 1700 block of Arden Way, near the Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park across the street from Arden Fair mall.

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Moreno said one woman died at the scene while the second victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. By about 5:15 pm, Moreno said there was no ongoing threat to the public, though authorities had not released any information about a suspect.

Dispatch audio reviewed by The Sacramento Bee indicated that neither victim was inside the trampoline park when emergency crews arrived and that both victims were women.