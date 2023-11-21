Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff offers jobs to OpenAI employees who plan to quit

Salesforce's chair and CEO Marc Benioff has offered jobs to OpenAI researchers who have tendered resignation, or whose immigration is impacted. Over 500 OpenAI staffers have threatened to resign after Microsoft hired former CEO Sam Altman and ex-president Greg Brockman. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff prepares to introduce OpenAI CEO Sam Altman ahead of a conversation held at Yerba Buena Theater during the first day of Dreamforce, the annual tech conference hosted by Salesforce, in San Francisco, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023 (Jessica Christian/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)(AP)

“If your immigration is now impacted by Open AI on O1, H1B, or other visa then Salesforce will match any OpenAI researcher who has tendered their resignation full cash & equity OTE to immediately join our Salesforce Einstein Trusted AI research team under Silvio Savarese,” Marc wrote on X.

“Send me your cv directly to ceo@salesforce.com. Einstein is the most successful enterprise AI Platform completing 1 Trillion predictive & generative transactions this week! Join our Trusted AI Enterprise Revolution,” he added.

More than 500 employees threaten to quit OpenAI over Sam Altman’s firing

Sam's dismissal followed what the company said was a “deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with them, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities.”

CNN obtained a letter where more than 500 employees have accused the OpenAI board of mishandling Sam’s firing. They have also alleged that the company failed to provide enough evidence to prove that Sam had not been candid with the board. They have accused the board of “negotiating in bad faith” with the company’s executive leadership.

“The process through which you terminated Sam Altman and removed Greg Brockman from the board has jeopardized all of this work and undermined our mission and company,” the letter read, in part. “Your conduct has made it clear you did not have the competence to oversee OpenAI.”

The employees also said, “We are unable to work for or with people that lack competence, judgement and care for our mission and employees.” The employees further threatened to “imminently” follow Sam to Microsoft if the board does not resign and reinstate him, as well as Greg. “Microsoft has assured us that there are positions for all OpenAI employees at this new subsidiary should we choose to join," they wrote.