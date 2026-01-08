Salt Lake City shooting: 2 dead, several injured after shooting in church parking lot

At least two people have been killed and many injured after a shooting in salt Lake City, Utah on Wednesday. As per local reports, a total of six people have been injured, of which three are critical in the shooting which took place at a church parking lot. As per local reports, a total of six people have been injured, of which three are critical in the shooting which took place at a church parking lot. (Unsplash/Representational)

The shooter or shooters remain at large, police said, and an active manhunt was underway to find them.

The incident occurred at a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 660 N. Redwood Road. Salt Lake police were called at 7:36 p.m. about a shooting at a funeral.

Speaking to reporters, Salt Lake police spokesman Glen Mills told KSL news that shots were fired due to an altercation in the parking lot.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation in the Utah capital have also been briefed on the shooting.

“We are aware of the incident in Salt Lake City and offering assistance to our law enforcement partners,” the FBI wrote on X.