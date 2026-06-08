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Sarah Kellen: 5 things to know as Epstein's former assistant claims she was ‘violently raped’ by him

Sarah Kellen, Jeffrey Epstein's longtime assistant, told lawmakers that she was abused and controlled by him for years. 

Updated on: Jun 08, 2026 11:39 pm IST
By Khushi Arora
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Epstein's former personal assistant Sarah Kellen, who was once labeled as his “lieutenant” and named as a potential co-conspirator, now asserts she was actually his victim. Kellen has testified before the House Oversight Committee that she was groomed, controlled and “violently raped” by the disgraced financier for over 20 years.

Sarah Kellen told lawmakers that Jeffrey Epstein 'raped her'.(Getty Images via AFP)

According the New York Post, Kellen told the House Oversight Committee that the abuse played out across multiple locations, including Epstein's private jet, known as the Lolita Express and his private island, Little Saint James. “This was not a vacation destination; it was isolation,” she said.

She also said that Epstein first tricked her into stripping during what she believed was a Victoria's Secret casting call. “I had just got into my bra and underwear, and that seemed logical since it was a Victoria's Secret casting, and I remember just like doing a little turn, turning around so he could see my body,” she recalled.

“Only after Jeffrey confirmed that I would submit to his sexual abuse did he begin paying me,” she said. “I understood the math exactly. I was being paid, in part, to be raped.”

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Kellen also talked about Ghislaine Maxwell, calling her "mean and belittling" but added even she was terrified of Epstein. "I would witness him bring Ghislaine to tears, who I thought was the strongest, coldest woman I had met," she said. Maxwell allegedly called both herself and Kellen Epstein's “slave and minion.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Khushi Arora

Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.

us news jeffrey epstein crime news us crime news ghislaine maxwell
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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