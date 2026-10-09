Saudi Arabia airport attacks: US warns citizens of flight disruptions, tightens employee travel rules in Riyadh

The US Mission in Saudi Arabia has warned American citizens of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruptions after attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, urging travelers to exercise heightened vigilance amid the risk of an escalation in the regional conflict.

US warns of Saudi Arabia flight disruptions after Riyadh airport attacks; new rules issued for employees. (HT_PRINT)

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In a security alert issued on October 8, 2026, the US Embassy said it was aware of attacks on the airport and highlighted the threat posed by Houthi hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks targeting civilian airports. The mission advised US citizens to avoid travel near the Yemen border and follow official alerts issued by Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense.

The warning comes with the US State Department’s travel advisory for Saudi Arabia at Level 3, which means Americans are advised to reconsider travel to the country.

Deep Dive Why are flights to and from Riyadh being cancelled or disrupted? Houthi-claimed attacks targeting Saudi airports have disrupted operations at King Khalid International Airport. The US Mission warned that flight cancellations, airspace closures and further travel disruptions are possible. What should travelers do if their Riyadh flight is affected? Check departure status directly with the airline and airport, and contact the airline about changes. The US Mission also advises following Saudi authorities’ instructions and monitoring official alerts. Do the new Saudi travel restrictions apply to all US citizens? No. The restrictions apply to US government employees working in Saudi Arabia. They need special authorization to use King Khalid International Airport and to travel to certain listed areas; the rules are not a blanket ban on all US citizens.

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Travelers warned of flight cancellations and airspace closures

{{^usCountry}} The US Mission has urged travelers to check their flight departure status directly with their airlines and the airport, given the possibility of operational disruptions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The US Mission has urged travelers to check their flight departure status directly with their airlines and the airport, given the possibility of operational disruptions. {{/usCountry}}

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“US citizens should be aware of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions,” the alert said.

Travelers whose journeys are affected have been advised to contact their airlines directly for information on flight changes. The embassy has also urged Americans to monitor local media, follow instructions from Saudi authorities and avoid demonstrations, large gatherings and areas with a heavy police presence.

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The alert advises people to stay away from glass doors and windows, as well as fallen debris, in the event of an aerial attack. Travelers have also been told to keep their mobile phones charged and remain alert at locations publicly associated with the United States.

The mission said regular and emergency consular services for US citizens remained available.

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New restrictions for US government employees

The security alert also announced additional travel restrictions for US government employees working in Saudi Arabia.

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Employees now require special authorization to use King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. They are prohibited from travelling within 20 miles of the Yemen border because of safety risks.

Special authorization is also required for travel to the provinces of Jizan, Asir and Najran, as well as the cities of Qatif, Yanbu and Taif.

The restrictions apply to US government employees working in Saudi Arabia and should not be confused with a blanket travel ban on all American citizens visiting the listed locations.

What travelers should do

The US Mission has advised American citizens to review the State Department’s travel advisories for both Saudi Arabia and Yemen and enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP). The program provides security updates and allows US diplomatic missions to contact registered travelers during emergencies.

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The embassy has also urged Americans to keep emergency contact details accessible and follow instructions from local authorities as the security situation develops.