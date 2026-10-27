Savannah Chrisley shares pregnancy news after announcing engagement with Jason: ‘We’re having a baby’

Savannah Chrisley, the 29-year-old reality television personality, has announced her engagement and pregnancy on Instagram on Tuesday morning. In her announcement video, she shared sonogram images and a tender moment with her boyfriend, Jason, whom she met through Washington D.C. political circles last year.

Savannah Chrisley revealed her pregnancy and engagement in an Instagram announcement. (Twitter)

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Savannah is the daughter of Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were found guilty of bank and tax fraud in 2022 and received sentences totaling 19 years in prison. Following their imprisonment for more than two years, President Donald Trump granted them complete pardons on May 27, 2025.

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“I’ve prayed for this life. I’ve cried for this life. And there were moments I truly wondered if this life would ever be mine,” Chrisley wrote in the caption, announcing her pregnancy.

The Chrisley Knows Best alumna added, “The past few years have taken me through fires I never imagined I’d have to walk through. Seasons of heartbreak, loss, and moments when I didn’t know if I would ever make it to the other side. I wondered if I would ever find my forever…if I would ever feel safe enough to truly breathe again.”

‘God sent me J,’ Savannah Chrisley opens up about her boyfriend

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{{^usCountry}} She further shared that her life transformed when "God sent me J," speaking about her boyfriend. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She further shared that her life transformed when "God sent me J," speaking about her boyfriend. {{/usCountry}}

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She later disclosed his identity as Jason during an episode of her Unlocked podcast, where she also announced their engagement.

Also Read: Savannah Chrisley net worth: How rich is ‘The View’ guest host? All on her earnings and assets

“Right in the middle of the heartbreak. Before all the pieces were put back together. And somehow, he began healing parts of me he never broke.”

Savannah called Jason her “protector,” her “lover,” and her “safe place.”

“For the first time in a long time, I feel safe. I feel fulfilled. I can finally exhale. I found my forever in you," she added.

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‘God gave us our sweetest blessing,’ says Savannah Chrisley

Opening up about her pregnancy, she said, “And just when I thought my heart couldn’t hold any more love. God gave us our sweetest blessing yet… we’re having a BABY!”

She further thanked Jason for all the support during her pregnancy, saying, “J, watching the way you already love and protect our baby before he/she has even entered this world has made me fall in love with you in an entirely new way…. I thank God every day that this baby gets to call you Daddy.”

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“I once prayed just to make it through another day. Now I get to spend forever with the love of my life, carrying a little miracle we already love more than words. From heartbreak to healing. From surviving to living. From praying for my forever to building a family with him. Only God could have written this story.

“Here’s to forever, J… and the sweetest little blessing we can’t wait to meet,” Savannah concluded the post.