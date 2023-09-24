‘We loved hard’: Savannah Chrisley remembers ex Nic Kerdiles after his tragic death

Savannah Chrisley remembered her former fiance, NHL player Nic Kerdiles, who died aged 29 on Saturday, September 23. Nic died in a motorcycle accident in Tennessee shortly after 3:30 am, according to the Nashville Police Department. Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles got engaged in 2019, but called it off in September 2020 (savannahchrisley/Instagram Story)

Nic, who was driving his Indian motorcycle, is said to have run through a stop sign and crashed into the side of a driver’s BMW, ET Online reported. He was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead later.

‘Heaven gained the most beautiful angel today’

Savannah, 26, took to her Instagram Story to post a Boomerang of the two of them sharing a kiss. “I’m still hoping you respond to my text…” she wrote.

(savannahchrisley/Instagram Story)

In the next slide, she posted a photo of the two of them together at the beach, smiling and holding hands. “Heaven gained the most beautiful angel today… I miss and love you. I’ll forever save our last messages of ‘I love you,’” Savannah wrote. “Please send me a sign that you’re ok… maybe it’ll be thru a ham and cheese crepe.. Or pasta with white sauce… or maybe even your favorite carrot cake.”

(savannahchrisley/Instagram Story)

She concluded by saying, “We loved hard…and I can’t wait to ride bikes along the beaches of heaven with you one day.”

Nic and Savannah, 26, began dating in 2017. They got engaged in 2019, but called it off in September 2020. “Nic and I have decided to call it quits. There’s no hatred between the two of us…and in all honesty…that makes saying goodbye even harder. We have nothing but love, respect, and admiration for one another, but it’s time for us to move forward individually,” Savannah wrote in an Instagram post at the time.

Since his split from Savannah, Nic did not publicly date anyone. He remained busy with his real estate career in Nashville.