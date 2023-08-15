Savannah Chrisley gives a nod to a new ‘Chrisley’ show to earn the $17 million restitution money?

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Savannah Chrisley, from ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ revealed that the family is teaming up with Scout Productions for their upcoming reality series, featuring the Chrisley family. The series will be rolling without Todd and Julie Chrisley, Savannah's parents who are facing prison sentences for fraud. Teasing the family's new collaboration, she said “the time was right to share our story.”

In her podcast called Unlocked, Savannah explained on what the series will focus on. "We're going to touch on where we're today, Mom and Dad being gone, how we're coping with it, how we get through it."

"Also too, having two kids and all of us stepping in to make sure that they have what they need emotionally, psychologically, physically, all the things, I feel like there's a level of humor to it as well," she added.

Teasing the family's new collaboration, she said “the time was right to share our story.”

Featuring the rest of the Chrisley family- Chase Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, Chloe Chrisley and the family nanny Faye Chrisley, the new series will be a “continuation of their story” where fans will get to see the Chrisley's as they “truly are.”

The family will be partnering with a new production house named Scout Productions. Praising the production Savannah said, "We couldn't have found better partners in Scout Productions. Their ability to balance popular culture and empathy through authentic storytelling is unrivaled and I know they're going to find the right home for this next chapter of our lives."

The Chrisley family was first featured in former USA Network reality series, Chrisley Knows Best, which premiered in 2014. The show was wrapped suddenly when the controversy on Todd and Julie began. The couple is facing a combined 19 years in prison, with Todd serving a prison sentence for 12-years and Julie serves her for seven.

They were found guilty of a conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans and evading taxes.

The couple's restitution fee has amounted to $17 million and their daughter Savannah Chrisley, stated how she intended to pay it for them.

The case attorney hired by Savannah herself, Jay Surgent, noted that thought her plan was “unusual” as no kid can take the responsibility of paying off such a huge amount by themself, the podcast host is in a condition to do so.

One might wonder if the plans for the new reality series were set to earn the restitution money.

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop