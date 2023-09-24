Savannah Chrisley’s ex-fiance Nic Kerdiles dies aged 29 in a tragic motorcycle accident

Savannah Chrisley’s former fiance, NHL player Nic Kerdiles, has reportedly died aged 29 in a motorcycle accident. The ex-Anaheim Ducks player died early Saturday morning, September 23, in Tennessee, according to the Nashville Police Department. The tragedy happened shortly after 3:30 am. Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles got engaged in 2019, but called it off in September 2020 (savannahchrisley/Instagram, nickerdiles/Instagram)

Nic, who was driving his Indian motorcycle, is said to have run through a stop sign and crashed into the side of a driver’s BMW, ET Online reported. He was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead later.

Nic had taken to his Instagram just hours before his death, posing a photo of himself riding his motorcycle. “Night rider,” he captioned the picture, shared via his Instagram Story.

Nic Kerdiles had taken to his Instagram just hours before his death, posing a photo of himself riding his motorcycle (nickerdiles/Instagram Story)

The Anaheim Ducks paid tribute to Nic in an Instagram post, sharing his photo and captioning it, “We’re heartbroken to hear the news about Nic Kerdiles, who died in a motorcycle accident this morning. An Irvine native, Nic became the first player from Orange County to play for the Ducks, in 2017. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones.”

Why didSavannah Chrisley and NicKerdiles call off their engagement?

Nic and Savannah, 26, began dating in 2017. They got engaged in 2019, but called it off in September 2020. “Nic and I have decided to call it quits. There’s no hatred between the two of us…and in all honesty…that makes saying goodbye even harder. We have nothing but love, respect, and admiration for one another, but it’s time for us to move forward individually,” Savannah wrote in an Instagram post at the time.

“Nic and I, we’re on good terms,” Savannah told US Weekly at the time. “We’re both so young and ambitious, and you know, we’re trying to find our way in life. … No decision is ever permanent, so you never know what can happen. We have the rest of our lives to figure things out.”

Since his split from Savannah, Nic did not publicly date anyone. He remained busy with his real estate career in Nashville.

Nick was born and raised in Lewisville, Texas. He became popular after appearing on the USA reality television series Chrisley Knows Best while he was dating Savannah. He is survived by his parents Michel Kerdiles and Nathalie De Larminat-Kerdiles, and two sisters.