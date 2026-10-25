She Fled Maduro’s Regime. Washington Brought Her Back to Negotiate With It.

CARACAS—When Dinorah Figuera first sat down for talks on restoring democratic institutions here, she faced one of the most powerful figures in the autocratic regime that drove her into exile. Opposition delegation head Dinorah Figuera delivers a joint statement following the signing of an agreement at the closing of the third round of political dialogue talks at the Melia Hotel in Caracas on October 21, 2026. Venezuela's interim government and the opposition on Wednesday reaffirmed their commitment to holding presidential elections in the country under Washington-backed talks, the opposition said after a third round of negotiations. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP) (AFP) “I am not afraid of you,” she said she told Jorge Rodríguez, a longtime loyalist of former leader Nicolás Maduro who heads Venezuela’s legislature and brother of interim President Delcy Rodríguez. “Especially with the United States backing me.” Six months ago, the 65-year-old doctor and former Venezuelan opposition lawmaker was caring for elderly people in Spain to make ends meet. Her house back home had been seized, she had been accused of treason, and a close political ally had been tortured and killed in government custody. Then a senior State Department official called to enlist the little-known opposition leader for an unlikely assignment: return to Venezuela to negotiate a democratic transition with the same people who had driven her from the country. “No one wanted to sit down with these people, no one,” Figuera said in an interview with a small group of reporters in Caracas, where a third round of talks concluded this week. “Even the word ‘reconciliation’ was difficult to say in this country—so difficult that I only dared to say it a week ago.” The two sides have taken initial steps toward political and judicial reforms. The government has eased some restrictions on independent media and agreed to review laws limiting political rights. While they have yet to agree on a timetable for presidential elections, Figuera is counting on Washington to use its significant leverage over former Maduro officials to secure a free vote. “We know that what Venezuelans want is elections,” said Figuera, who headed the opposition-controlled National Assembly elected in 2015, which Washington still recognizes as the country’s last freely elected legislature. “But we’ve struggled to explain this road map to people.” Delcy Rodríguez, who took over after U.S. forces captured Maduro in a Jan. 3 raid, has her own reasons to believe that President Trump is on her side. The U.S. president has effusively praised her as “highly respected” and a “wonderful person” and posed with her for smiling photos, helping transform Maduro’s former deputy into Venezuela’s internationally recognized new leader. The U.S. has also struck sweeping oil agreements with her government while lifting sanctions on her and other top officials, reversing years of efforts to isolate them. And while Trump says Venezuela will eventually hold elections, he has made clear he is in no rush to see that happen. These competing priorities underscore the challenges of the Trump administration’s experiment to remake Venezuela without dismantling its existing government. It has moved quickly to secure oil deals and deepen diplomatic and security ties with the same Maduro loyalists who could eventually negotiate their way out of power.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio meeting Venezuelan opposition leader Dinorah Figuera at the State Department.

Figuera says she is confident in the backing of Secretary of State Marco Rubio, whom she met earlier this month in Washington. When Jorge Rodríguez said Venezuelan authorities were too consumed with earthquake relief to discuss political reforms this summer, U.S. officials intervened, she said. “Within three days, he had to sit back down at the table,” says Figuera. U.S. officials say they are confident the transition talks—set for a fourth round in November—are producing results, and say that their cooperation with the interim government is laying the groundwork for eventual elections. The ultimate goal of holding a free and fair vote is “baked into this,” a senior U.S. official working in Venezuela said. The officials insisted the process is “purely Venezuelan-led” with the U.S. “facilitating and accompanying the process.” The support includes covering the opposition delegation’s travel, hotel accommodations, and per diem expenses, the senior State Department official said. But Washington is far from a passive participant. Trump officials helped design the negotiating framework and recruited Figuera to come back from exile to lead the opposition delegation. U.S. officials have intervened when talks encounter resistance, according to opposition leaders. In Figuera, U.S. officials found an opposition negotiator willing to accept the difficult compromises at the center of Trump’s plan for Venezuela. While she admits the American decision to keep Rodríguez in power “was a shock to all of us,” she says she understands why it was necessary, citing the opposition’s lack of control over the military and other government institutions. It isn’t a popular position to hold. The Venezuelan pollster Meganalisis last month found that more than 80% of respondents distrusted the talks. A similar percentage of respondents said they didn’t expect to benefit from the talks. This week Figuera met Delcy Rodríguez herself at the presidential palace in an encounter broadcast on state television, drawing criticism from some opposition figures who said it played into the government’s hands.

Dinorah Figuera with Jorge Rodríguez, a longtime loyalist of former leader Nicolás Maduro.