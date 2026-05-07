Savannah Guthrie 'Today' exit row: New suspect in Nancy Guthrie case? Police share update

Savannah Guthrie unexpectedly exited NBC's Today Show during a live broadcast on Wednesday. The abrupt move triggered speculation and scrutiny around reports of an increased police presence in her neighborhood.

Savannah Guthrie exited NBC's Today Show unexpectedly, leading to speculation about an increased police presence related to Nancy Guthrie's case.(via REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The longtime morning show co-anchor briefly disappeared from the program during the May 6 broadcast without immediate explanation. Guthrie's co-host Melvin Craig assured their audience that she just “needed a minute and will be back tomorrow.”

Read more: Nancy Guthrie case: Big hint on abductor? DNA evidence points to involvement of…

Today Show exit coincides with police presence

Three months after Nancy Guthrie disappeared and weeks after Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said in public that Guthrie family members were not suspects, the police presence has been increased.

According to local reports, police investigating the disappearance of Arizona grandmother Nancy Guthrie have stepped up patrols around her daughter Annie Guthrie's and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni's Tucson home in recent weeks. This has sparked new conjecture among the public about whether detectives are focusing on a new suspect.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} However, there is no indication in the news that police have found a new suspect or person of interest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, there is no indication in the news that police have found a new suspect or person of interest. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Moreover, early in April, Sheriff Chris Nanos took action to dispel rumors that Annie, Tommaso, or other family members were being investigated. He declared the family to be innocent in public. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Moreover, early in April, Sheriff Chris Nanos took action to dispel rumors that Annie, Tommaso, or other family members were being investigated. He declared the family to be innocent in public. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Read more: Chris Nanos denies Kash Patel's claims that FBI was ‘kept out’ of Guthrie probe New DNA testing in process {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read more: Chris Nanos denies Kash Patel's claims that FBI was ‘kept out’ of Guthrie probe New DNA testing in process {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Alongside increased police presence, forensic teams across the United States are currently analyzing DNA evidence and security footage from the night of Nancy's disappearance. The time of her departure has sparked new conjecture. The investigators said that hair samples from Nancy's house are undergoing additional testing too. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alongside increased police presence, forensic teams across the United States are currently analyzing DNA evidence and security footage from the night of Nancy's disappearance. The time of her departure has sparked new conjecture. The investigators said that hair samples from Nancy's house are undergoing additional testing too. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In his CW special, News Nation's Brian Entin shared, “The latest real development is we confirmed that there was a rootless hair that has been sent to the FBI lab in Quantico for testing, which could be significant if they can figure out if there's any DNA on the hair that could trace back to a possible suspect.”

Additional movement in the case

Public discussions now include the conflicts between the federal and Pima County Sheriff.

In a recent interview with Sean Hannity, FBI Director Kash Patel asserted that the agency was excluded from the probe for the first four days. Those first few hours are "critical" in every kidnapping investigation, according to him.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department, however, disputed these assertions. He said, “The FBI was promptly notified… coordination with the Bureau began without delay. The laboratory utilized… and the FBI Laboratory in Quantico has worked in close partnership from the outset.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON