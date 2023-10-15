Saving Major The Pooch: How a 40-mile police chase and shooting reunited a stolen dog and its owner in Colorado

A stolen dog and its owner were reunited following a 40-mile police chase with two suspects in Colorado. Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department were attempting to apprehend two suspects involved in a stolen vehicle case, but the suspects refused to stop. They opened fire on the police during the chase, and side-swiped two other vehicles on purpose.

A stolen dog and its owner were reunited following a 40-mile police chase with two suspects in Colorado (Pixabay - representational image)

“As the driver continued on Plum Creek Pkwy, he intentionally crashed into the front of the 7-11 store, which is just east of Wilcox St. There was a clerk and a customer inside the store. Both were unharmed,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

The driver has been identified as 32-year-old Kyle Williamson. The other person who accompanied Kyle has been identified as Hannah Woolard, 37.

“When deputies converged on the suspect car, the driver pointed a firearm at deputies and refused commands to put the weapon down. The deputies fired on the suspect, hitting him several times. A female passenger was taken into custody, she was not injured. The male suspect was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive. No deputies were injured,” the sheriff’s office continued.

It added, “The deputies involved have been put on administrative leave per department policy. The 18th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is responsible for investigating the officer-involved shooting. This is an open and active investigation, and more information will be released when it becomes available.”

Meanwhile, Kaddie Rima and her sister-in-law Carly Rima noticed a dog sitting behind the convenience store near some railroad tracks, according to KDVR. They managed to get the dog into the car and take him to a local vet. The vet scanned his chip and returned him to his owner, which is where the police pursuit had started.

“For his owner’s sake, she wouldn’t have imagined this is how she would get her boy back,” Carly said.

“He was in an accident. He was in a shooting,” she said of the dog, Major, who had been reported missing since March.

‘I am hoping to raise funds for the dog’

Carly has now set up a GoFundMe for Major. “My sister in law and I were a part of a very heartwarming rescue/ reunion involved with the high speed chase and shooting from Thornton to Castle Rock on October 11, 2023. This dog had been stolen since March 2023. I am hoping to raise funds for the dog Major and his family affected by this,” she wrote on the page.

“As I waited for the owner to answer the call from the vet, the staff's jaw dropped after making contact with the owner. This sweet French Mastiff mix was stolen in March by the same person she entrusted to watch him while she was out of town. He blocked her phone, and moved away and she never saw Major again. She has been hoping and praying for him to make it into a vet, where they would see that the dog was listed as stolen on the microchip. She made numerous Facebook posts, and lost dog listings to try and be reunited with her sweet boy whom she had bottle fed from a baby,” she added.

Who stole Major?

After the reunion, Carly asked the owner if she knew the name of the man who stole her dog, and the owner did. “At the time I hadn't seen the suspects name released in the high speed chase, accident and shooting in castle rock. Not long after his name was released and by god it was that same man who had stolen her dog after watching him in March,” Carly said.

“I do believe Major will need help with training, separation anxiety, and acclimating back into a normal life again. After all he and the owner have been through I thought it only right to try and start a GoFundMe to help with these endeavors,” she said, adding that all the funds raised will be donated to Major and his family.

