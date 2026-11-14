Sean Duffy appears unconvinced as Markwayne Mullin explains FAA failure: Awkward moment goes viral

The disruption stemmed from communication problems at regional air traffic control centers, according to the FAA. The agency described the circumstances behind the decision to halt flights as “extraordinary circumstances for safety reasons.”

The joint press conference, held Friday night by the Department of Transportation (DOT) and the Department of Homeland Security ( DHS ), was called to explain a Federal Aviation Administration ( FAA ) system failure that triggered an unprecedented five-hour nationwide ground stop.

A tense exchange between Trump administration officials Sean Duffy and Markwayne Mullin drew attention during a White House press briefing addressing a major aviation disruption that brought flights across the United States to a standstill for several hours.

Why did the FAA stop flights nationwide during the outage?

Why did the FAA stop flights nationwide during the outage?

Was the FAA outage caused by a cyberattack?

Was the FAA outage caused by a cyberattack?

The ground stop caused widespread disruption to air travel, with thousands of flights canceled and hundreds more experiencing delays across the country.

As officials attempted to clarify what had gone wrong, reporters raised concerns about whether a possible cyberattack could have been responsible for the breakdown.

Mullin says cybersecurity investigation is ongoing Responding to questions about the possibility of a cyberattack, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said officials were “still looking” into the cybersecurity aspect of the incident.

However, he suggested that the initial findings pointed toward a technical compatibility problem involving newly introduced equipment and an older system.

Attempting to describe the issue, Mullin said, “That new equipment, new technology, just wasn't - it was overwhelming the older system.”

His explanation appeared to leave some questions unanswered, particularly regarding the precise circumstances that caused the communications failure.

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