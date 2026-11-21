US federal security agencies have warned airlines, airports and air cargo operators about recent Al Qaeda-linked messages encouraging attacks on aviation targets. They reportedly called for attacks akin to the attempted Flydubai hijacking this September, CNN reported, citing a security memo.

Airlines, airports warned of Al Qaeda attack messaging ahead of US holiday travel. (File Photo) more less

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The messages reportedly cited praise for the attempted hijacking of the Dubai-to-Tel Aviv flight. The FBI, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) issued a joint advisory to the aviation industry on Thursday, warning that Al Qaeda affiliates and supporters had circulated messages celebrating the attempted hijacking and encouraging similar attacks against perceived US, Israeli and Jewish interests.

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However, there are no known specific or credible threats of an attack currently underway, a law enforcement source told CNN. The source said security agencies routinely share intelligence and information of concern with private industry.

The warning comes ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday travel period, one of the busiest weeks for air travel in the United States. The American Automobile Association (AAA) estimates that about 6 million people will travel on domestic flights between November 24 and November 30.

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According to the advisory, Al Qaeda-affiliated leaders and media outlets have released multiple messages portraying the attempted hijacking as an example of how aviation security measures could be bypassed.

The report said the messages encouraged supporters to replicate the incident and target US and Jewish interests worldwide. It also warned that the messaging repeated longstanding Al Qaeda narratives urging sympathisers to exploit aviation access, evade security checks and use commercial aircraft to carry out attacks.

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The September incident involved a pilot on a Dubai-to-Tel Aviv flight who allegedly attacked the other pilot with an axe inside the cockpit. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the wounded pilot fought back and prevented what he described as a potential "9/11 disaster".

The attacker was identified as Hamam al-Hammami. Sources cited by CNN said he had terrorist-related images on his social media accounts.

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The advisory noted that individuals inspired by foreign terrorist organisations have historically not always acted directly in response to calls for violence. However, it warned that they could mobilise quickly, sometimes with little or no advance warning.

The agencies also pointed to continuing hostilities in the Middle East as a factor that could deepen anti-US grievances and encourage terrorist sympathisers to act.

Agencies list warning signs for possible aviation attacks

The advisory outlined behavioural indicators that airlines, airports and cargo operators should watch for and urged industry officials to report suspicious activity promptly to law enforcement.

These include individuals attempting to avoid security procedures, seeking detailed information about flight operations or security arrangements without a legitimate business reason, or insisting on handling specific luggage without assistance.

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The agencies also flagged the unexplained disappearance of airline radios, airport access badges and uniforms as potential warning signs.

The advisory urged aviation personnel to remain alert, particularly as the holiday travel period approaches. It did not identify any specific target or planned attack.