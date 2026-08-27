Seeking US citizenship? Why USCIS reinforced neighborhood investigations for some cases

US Citizenship and Immigration Services has reinforced its use of “neighborhood investigations” in some naturalization cases, giving immigration officers another tool to verify information submitted by applicants seeking US citizenship.

US citizenship applicants could face questions beyond the interview as USCIS doubles down on neighborhood checks (Unsplash)

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The revised policy memorandum, issued on August 25, 2026, follows an earlier USCIS move that ended a decades-long general waiver of such investigations in August 2025. Under the updated guidance, USCIS may conduct personal investigations as part of the adjudication process for certain naturalization applications, according to an analysis published by Fragomen.

The investigations are discretionary, meaning they are not expected to apply automatically to every applicant for US citizenship.

What are neighborhood investigations?

A neighborhood investigation is a form of personal inquiry used to verify whether an applicant meets the requirements for naturalization. It can involve USCIS gathering information beyond the documents and statements submitted with the citizenship application.

According to the revised policy, USCIS has already conducted a number of such investigations since reintroducing the practice in August 2025. The agency said the inquiries have helped officers determine whether applicants meet the requirements for naturalization, including requirements related to character.

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For years, neighborhood investigations had largely been waived as USCIS relied on other methods, including application forms, supporting documents, interviews and background checks. The 2025 policy change reopened the door to personal investigations, while the latest memorandum further reinforces their role as an adjudication tool.

Will every citizenship applicant face an investigation?

No. The policy does not establish neighborhood investigations as a mandatory step for every naturalization application.

Instead, USCIS officers may use them at their discretion when additional verification is considered necessary. The investigation is part of the overall review of an application and does not replace other eligibility checks.

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Applicants must still meet the standard requirements for naturalization, which generally include satisfying residency and physical presence rules, demonstrating good moral character and meeting English and civics requirements, among other conditions.

Why does the policy matter?

The move signals that USCIS is placing greater emphasis on independently verifying information provided by some citizenship applicants. For those selected for additional scrutiny, the naturalization process could involve inquiries that go beyond the paperwork submitted to the agency.

Also read: Student visas, H-1B, Green Card and more: Indians to soon face new immigration challenges – here's why

Fragomen said USCIS views the investigations as a tool to help validate information and documentation and assess whether an applicant meets all naturalization requirements.

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The August 25 memorandum also shows that the agency is continuing with a practice it formally revived last year rather than treating the 2025 policy change as a one-time measure.

For Indian nationals and other immigrants eligible to apply for US citizenship, the key takeaway is that accurate and consistent information across the naturalization application, supporting documents and other records may become increasingly important if USCIS decides that further verification is needed.