'Selma Blair experienced a medical emergency': Rep responds after actor's alleged mid-flight assault on Delta flight attendants

'Cruel Intentions' star Selma Blair has reportedly been arrested following an alleged mid-flight altercation with flight attendants aboard a Delta Air Lines flight. According to TMZ, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said two flight attendants reported injuries, and one was taken to a hospital.

Rep says Selma Blair experienced a medical emergency

Actor Selma Blair attends Variety’s 2026 Power of Women: Los Angeles event in Beverly Hills, California. (REUTERS)

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A representative for Blair told TMZ, "Selma experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct. Upon landing, she received immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition."

It remains unclear what caused the medical emergency or whether Blair will face criminal charges in connection with the incident.

Selma Blair's multiple sclerosis diagnosis

Blair revealed in 2018 that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS), a chronic disease that affects the central nervous system.

In 2021, she reported being in remission following intensive treatment, including a stem cell transplant and chemotherapy.