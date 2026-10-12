'Selma Blair experienced a medical emergency': Rep responds after actor's alleged mid-flight assault on Delta flight attendants

'Cruel Intentions' star Selma Blair has reportedly been arrested following an alleged mid-flight altercation with flight attendants aboard a Delta Air Lines flight. According to TMZ, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said two flight attendants reported injuries, and one was taken to a hospital.
Rep says Selma Blair experienced a medical emergency
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A representative for Blair told TMZ, "Selma experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct. Upon landing, she received immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition."
It remains unclear what caused the medical emergency or whether Blair will face criminal charges in connection with the incident.
Selma Blair's multiple sclerosis diagnosis
Blair revealed in 2018 that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS), a chronic disease that affects the central nervous system.
In 2021, she reported being in remission following intensive treatment, including a stem cell transplant and chemotherapy.
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.