Why Delta Air Lines isn't rushing to use Elon Musk's Starlink for in-flight Wi-Fi: CEO explains

Delta Air Lines is in no hurry to adopt Elon Musk's Starlink for its in-flight Wi-Fi services, with CEO Ed Bastian insisting that a premium flying experience involves much more than faster internet connectivity. Delta's CEO defended the airline's Wi-Fi services and said premium travel was about more than adding Starlink.

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In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Bastian discussed growing competition among airlines, Delta's approach to premium travel and why he remains confident in the company's Wi-Fi services despite rival carriers embracing Starlink.

Premium flying is about more than Starlink When asked whether the growing number of airlines offering premium services could make the market overcrowded, Bastian dismissed the concern.

“I don’t think it’s getting crowded. But just because someone says they’re going premium, that does not make them a premium airline.”

He explained that Delta has spent years building its premium services and believes that simply introducing new seats or offering Starlink does not necessarily make an airline premium.

“We’ve been at it for 15 years. Premium is the overall experience, not just bringing in new seats or adding Starlink.”

Bastian also said demand for premium travel remains extremely high, suggesting there is still considerable room for growth.

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What did Delta's CEO say about Elon Musk's criticism? During the interview, Bastian was asked whether Musk's criticism of Delta bothered him.

“I don’t read it,” he replied.

However, he went on to defend the airline's approach to in-flight internet services, highlighting Delta's role in introducing free Wi-Fi.

“All kidding aside, we know what we’re doing in the space, and we’ve been the pioneer in Wi-Fi. We set that standard launching free, fast Wi-Fi that forced the industry to adopt it.”

Despite not adopting Starlink, Bastian acknowledged the technology's capabilities and revealed that Delta had been involved in its early development for aviation.

“Starlink’s a great product, and we know it well. We were involved in the early years of bringing it to aviation, and they had a different business model than we had. We’re happy with where we sit.”

Is Delta worried about competition? With rival airlines increasingly promoting Starlink as a major advantage for passengers, Bastian was asked whether Delta's decision could put it at a competitive disadvantage.

“I think it’s easy to advertise, but you actually have to show up and deliver,” he said.