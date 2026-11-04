Senator Ted Cruz predicts ‘relentless impeachment’ against Trump as Democrats gain Congressional control

Republican Senator Ted Cruz has warned that US President Donald Trump could face an intense period of political and legal scrutiny in Washington over the next two years, with Democrats potentially launching congressional investigations, issuing subpoenas and pursuing impeachment proceedings against senior administration officials.

Senator Ted Cruz warns Democrats could investigate President Donald Trump, his family and administration officials, pursue multiple impeachment proceedings, and block judicial nominations if they win control of Congress. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Speaking on the Polymarket All In podcast, the Texas senator predicted that Democrats would aggressively use their congressional powers to investigate Trump, members of his family and officials serving in his Cabinet if the party takes control of both chambers of Congress.

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Cruz's remarks point to the possibility of a prolonged political confrontation between the White House and Democratic lawmakers during the remainder of Trump's presidency.

Deep Dive What investigations could Democrats launch against Trump if they control Congress? Democrats could use congressional committees to investigate Trump, his family, administration officials and business interests. Committees could issue subpoenas compelling people to provide documents or testify. Can Democrats remove Trump from office if the House impeaches him? The House can impeach a president by a simple majority, but impeachment does not itself remove him. Removal requires a two-thirds vote of senators present, a threshold Democrats do not have. How could Democratic control of Congress affect Trump’s agenda? Democrats could investigate the administration, influence spending and appointments, and make it harder to pass legislation. Trump would retain veto and executive powers, and Democrats lack the votes to override a veto.

Ted Cruz predicts probe targeting Trump, his family and administration

Cruz said Democrats could initiate a series of congressional investigations once they assume control of Congress, with the President and his inner circle likely to come under scrutiny.

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{{^usCountry}} "We will see subpoenas. We will see investigations. I think they will go after President Trump. I think they will go after his family. I think they will go after cabinet members," Cruz said during the podcast. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We will see subpoenas. We will see investigations. I think they will go after President Trump. I think they will go after his family. I think they will go after cabinet members," Cruz said during the podcast. {{/usCountry}}

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Congressional subpoenas allow lawmakers to compel people to provide documents or testify as part of legislative investigations. A change in congressional leadership could therefore give Democrats greater authority to examine decisions, policies and controversies involving the Trump administration.

Multiple impeachment efforts could follow, says Ted Cruz

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The Republican senator also forecast a renewed impeachment battle against Trump, arguing that Democrats could attempt to remove the President from office if they gain control of the House of Representatives.

According to Cruz, the opposition party may not limit itself to a single impeachment effort and could initiate multiple proceedings during the next two years.

"I think we will also see two years of relentless impeachment. I believe the House will impeach Donald Trump if they have the House. They may impeach him multiple times," he said.

Under the US Constitution, the House of Representatives has the authority to impeach a sitting President, while the Senate conducts the subsequent trial. A conviction requires a two-thirds majority of senators present, making removal from office considerably more difficult than securing impeachment in the House.

Pete Hegseth could face impeachment proceedings

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Cruz further suggested that Defence Secretary of War Pete Hegseth could become a target of impeachment efforts before the current congressional session formally ends.

"I expect in the lame duck we will see an impeachment of Pete Hegseth," the senator said.

The lame-duck period refers to the transition between an election and the beginning of a new Congress, when outgoing lawmakers continue performing their duties before newly elected representatives take office.

Cruz's prediction suggests that tensions surrounding the Trump administration could intensify even before the next Congress begins its work.

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Supreme court vacancy could become another political flashpoint

Beyond investigations and impeachment, Cruz expressed concern that Democrats could use their influence in the Senate to obstruct judicial nominations.

He specifically warned that a Democratic-controlled Senate could delay or block confirmation proceedings for federal judges, potentially leaving a vacancy on the US Supreme Court unfilled for an extended period.

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"I think Schumer and the Democrats will just halt all judges, which means if we have a Supreme Court vacancy, I think they'll keep the vacancy open for two years," Cruz said.

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Supreme Court nominations require Senate confirmation. Consequently, control of the upper chamber gives senators significant influence over the judicial appointment process.

However, Cruz's remarks represent his prediction of how Democrats might exercise that power, rather than a confirmed decision by Democratic lawmakers.

Cruz blames Democratic Party's political base for aggressive approach

The Texas senator also argued that Democratic lawmakers would face pressure from their supporters to adopt a confrontational stance towards Trump and his administration.

He suggested that the party's political base would favour aggressive oversight and opposition rather than compromise with the Republican President.

“I don't think they care because their base is that radicalised,” Cruz added.

His comments reflect growing partisan divisions in Washington, where control of Congress often determines how effectively a President can advance legislative priorities and defend administration policies against scrutiny.

What a Democratic Congressional majority could mean for Trump

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The projected Democratic victory in the November 3 midterm elections marks a major political setback for Republicans, who had previously controlled both chambers of Congress.

If Democrats secure control of the House and Senate as projected, they would gain greater institutional leverage to investigate the administration, scrutinise federal spending, conduct oversight hearings and influence legislative proceedings.

A Democratic-controlled House could also initiate impeachment proceedings, while control of the Senate could shape the fate of judicial nominations and other presidential appointments.

However, congressional control does not automatically translate into the ability to remove a President or reverse administration policies. Impeachment requires a Senate conviction by a two-thirds majority, while legislation generally requires agreement across both chambers and presidential action or sufficient votes to override a veto.

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For Trump, the prospect of a Democratic-controlled Congress could mean a substantially more difficult political environment during the final two years of his presidency.

Cruz's warning underscores the possibility that Washington could enter a prolonged period of partisan confrontation, with congressional investigations, judicial appointments and impeachment battles potentially dominating the political agenda.