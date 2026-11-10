Severely injured dog undergoing treatment after being found abandoned in vacant Las Vegas home; animal advocates raise cruelty concerns

A dog that was found abandoned in a vacant Las Vegas home is undergoing medical treatment, with Animal Control investigating a possible case of animal cruelty, Fox 5 Vegas reported. The dog, Beau, is believed to have been left in the home for weeks before he was discovered with severe injuries, according to Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas.

Beau is believed to have been left in the home for weeks before he was discovered with severe injuries. (The Animal Foundation/Facebook)

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Beau is currently at Centennial Hills Animal Hospital, getting treatment.

How Beau was found

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An Animal Protection Services officer arrived at a home around Halloween weekend and found Beau was found covered in scrapes and severe necrotic wounds on his hind legs. Some of the wounds were so severe that Beau’s bones were exposed.

"When Beau came to us, we were already under care from The Animal Foundation," said Dr. Tien Hoang, Associate Veterinarian at Centennial Hills Animal Hospital, according to news3lv. "So I kind of just took off the bandage, reassessed everything, and it was definitely in a bad condition. But it was already starting to heal. So I think we were already on a good track."

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{{^usCountry}} Hoang said that Beau, a Labrador Retriever, had a surgery through the Animal Foundation before coming to the animal hospital. The Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas has stepped in to take care of the dog. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hoang said that Beau, a Labrador Retriever, had a surgery through the Animal Foundation before coming to the animal hospital. The Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas has stepped in to take care of the dog. {{/usCountry}}

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"He was hogtied, so all you know, paws were wrapped up together, and then he had, unfortunately, somebody put a rubber band into his testicles as well, to the point where unfortunately the scrotum had ruptured," said Ben Jenkins, a lead volunteer with the Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas.

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According to Metro Police, no suspect has been arrested at this time. An investigation is underway.

Calls for justice

Animal advocates have called for justice after Beau was rescued.

"Beau is just another example of, you know, we had Reba's Law get passed last year, which is great and all, but we need action on that," said Jenkins.

Last year, Reba’s Law was passed in honor of an English bulldog who died of heat stroke after being abandoned inside a sealed plastic storage bin. The law, a piece of legislation signed into law in June 2025 by Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo, aims to strengthen animal cruelty penalties and protections.

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"I think it is working as far as the law enforcement side of it is concerned," said John Waudby, the founder of Nevada Animal Advocates, who was behind Reba's Law. "I give all the praise to the police and Animal Control and all the investigators who are throwing these scumbags in jail and charging appropriately. The responsibility for Reba's Law not being enforced as intended, 100% rests on the DA (District Attorney)."

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Waudby said that he believes too many cases end in plea deals.

"I'm hoping that it would deter some people. That 'hey, man, you know what? If I do this, they're going to throw me in prison, right?' You know," said Waudby, who is working on going back to lawmakers ahead of the upcoming legislative session.

"I want to make it so there's a provision put in the law that if somebody is convicted, it's an indeterminate sentence, which takes it out of the judge's hands and everything," he said.

Beau will be staying at the hospital until he is recovered, and is able to be fostered or adopted. Anyone who wants to help donate to Beau’s fund can click here.

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