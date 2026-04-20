Shamar Elkins: Louisiana shooter's Facebook profile, photos surface; Shreveport police give update

The suspect behind the deadly Shreveport shooting spree that left eight children dead has been identified as Shamar Elkins. Former Caddo Parish Constable Patrick Young told the Daily Mail that the 31-year-old opened fire at a home during a domestic disturbance on Sunday. Now, his Facebook profile and family photos have surfaced on social media.

Suspect killed after police chase

Shamar Elkins was identified as the Louisiana shooting suspect(Shamar Elkins/Facebook)

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Elkins, 31, was fatally shot by police following a vehicle pursuit that stretched across multiple locations. After the initial shooting, he allegedly carjacked a vehicle and fled, prompting officers to chase him into Bossier Parish, where he was ultimately killed.

Eight children among victims

Police say a total of 10 people were shot in the incident, with eight children killed. The victims ranged in age from just 18 months to early teens. Two adult women survived, though one reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot in the head.

Read More: Shreveport, Louisiana's scary history of mass shootings in focus; mayor calls incident 'worst tragedy'

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{{^usCountry}} Authorities also indicated that Elkins may have had personal ties to some of the victims. He was believed to be the father of several of the children, according to local reports. Facebook profile and photos {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities also indicated that Elkins may have had personal ties to some of the victims. He was believed to be the father of several of the children, according to local reports. Facebook profile and photos {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Daily Mail further published photos from Shamar Elkins' Facebook profile. The suspect could be seen posing with his children. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Daily Mail further published photos from Shamar Elkins' Facebook profile. The suspect could be seen posing with his children. {{/usCountry}}

Shamar Elkins' family photos have surfaced on social media (Shamar Elkins/Facebook)

{{^usCountry}} Rampage spanned three locations {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rampage spanned three locations {{/usCountry}}

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The violence began early Sunday morning at a home in the 300 block of West 79th Street near Linwood Avenue, where the children were killed. The suspect then fled the scene, with police tracing his path to a second location on Harrison Street and finally to Brompton Lane in Bossier Parish, where the pursuit ended.

Police spokesperson Christopher Bordelon described the scope of the case, saying the crime scene was “rather extensive.” He added, “We do believe him to be the only individual that fired gunshots at these locations here,” and confirmed that some of the children “were his descendants.”

Officials react to ‘worst’ tragedy

Mayor Tom Arceneaux addressed the community following the incident, calling it “maybe the worst tragic situation we've ever had in Shreveport.”

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“‘So, right now we're going to process the information and it's in very good hands,’” he added.

This was the deadliest mass shooting in the US since eight people were killed in a Chicago suburb in January 2024, according to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University.

At a news conference outside the residence where one of the shootings occurred, officials appeared stunned, requesting patience and prayers from the community as they sorted through multiple crime scenes.

“I just don’t know what to say, my heart is just taken aback,” Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith said. “I cannot begin to imagine how such an event could occur.”

Louisiana State Police say their detectives have been asked by Shreveport police to investigate. In a statement, state police say no officers were harmed in the shooting that involved an officer after a police pursuit into Bossier City on Sunday morning.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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