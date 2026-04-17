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Sharif, Erdogan discuss peace efforts in West Asia

Sharif, Erdogan discuss peace efforts in West Asia

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 10:33 pm IST
PTI |
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Islamabad, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday discussed efforts for peace in West Asia.

Sharif, Erdogan discuss peace efforts in West Asia

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Antalya, Turkiye, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

Sharif and Erdogan exchanged views on recent regional developments, particularly the evolving situation in West Asia, it said.

"The two leaders emphasised the importance of effectively utilising the current window of opportunity to advance a durable and lasting regional peace," the statement said.

Sharif thanked Erdogan for his support and encouragement of Pakistan's peace efforts and shared with him the updates on how to extend the ceasefire between Iran and the US and resume talks so that a peace agreement could be reached.

Erdogan praised Sharif's peace efforts and said Turkiye would continue to support Pakistan's diplomatic initiative to bring peace to the region.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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