Islamabad, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday discussed efforts for peace in West Asia.

Sharif, Erdogan discuss peace efforts in West Asia

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The two leaders met on the sidelines of the 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Antalya, Turkiye, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

Sharif and Erdogan exchanged views on recent regional developments, particularly the evolving situation in West Asia, it said.

"The two leaders emphasised the importance of effectively utilising the current window of opportunity to advance a durable and lasting regional peace," the statement said.

Sharif thanked Erdogan for his support and encouragement of Pakistan's peace efforts and shared with him the updates on how to extend the ceasefire between Iran and the US and resume talks so that a peace agreement could be reached.

Erdogan praised Sharif's peace efforts and said Turkiye would continue to support Pakistan's diplomatic initiative to bring peace to the region.

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{{^usCountry}} While reaffirming the deep-rooted, historic, and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Turkiye, both leaders emphasised the importance of expediting the implementation of ongoing initiatives and exploring new opportunities to further deepen economic engagement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While reaffirming the deep-rooted, historic, and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Turkiye, both leaders emphasised the importance of expediting the implementation of ongoing initiatives and exploring new opportunities to further deepen economic engagement. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information Ataullah Tarar and other senior officials. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and other senior Turkish officials were also present, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information Ataullah Tarar and other senior officials. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and other senior Turkish officials were also present, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sharif also held informal meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, the PMO said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharif also held informal meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, the PMO said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He met Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev and Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He met Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev and Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sharif also held meetings with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, as well as the former president of Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharif also held meetings with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, as well as the former president of Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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