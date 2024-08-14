Shocking visuals capture toddlers crawling on highway after car crash in Texas

The onlookers on a Texas highway watched in horror as two toddlers crawled their way along the freeway after a brutal collision of two cars. As a result the kids were flung from the car and on the highway. The nerve-wracking footage of the children walking on the highway as the vehicles pass by surfaced on the internet and garnered a lot of attention. Most reactions to the footage included netizens denouncing and blaming the parents of the children. Two toddlers in diapers on landed on the highway after the collision of two cars.(@CollinRugg/X)

Also Read: Why is Google losing the AI-race? Eric Schmidt blames it on ‘one day a week...’

Toddlers in diapers teeter busy highway: Watch video

The two-car collision occurred on Interstate 10's East Freeway at Freeport where one of the vehicles was impacted severely. It flipped several times following the accident and the two children and one adult were flung out of the car right on the street. The goosebump-raising footage showed one of the toddlers struggling to stand on the road as the other one looked in confusion. The two were then saved by the onlookers present at the scene.

The children are safe and did not suffer any injuries. However, it is yet to be confirmed if the kids were locked in their car seats or if a car seat was even present in the vehicle.

Also Read: Tim Walz finally responds to JD Vance’s allegations of ‘stolen valour’: ‘I firmly believe you should never…’

Netizens react to the horrific sight

The gut-wrenching video of the two babies in danger quickly went viral on social media platforms. Netizens’ reactions largely ranged from anger towards the parents to expressing concern for the safety of the kids. One user on X wrote, “God was watching over those children,” while another was grateful for kids' safety and wrote, “his toddlers must not have been in car seats. A miracle! God is good!”

A third user wrote, “Their parent didn't care enough to look out for them, but God did.”

A user wrote, “Very sad to see those kids out on the highway like that but happy they're alive and hopefully well. I don't know what the law is in TX regards to securing infants in car seats within vehicles, but officials need to look into what this parent(?) did to secure those children,” while another user wrote, “My gosh how scary. This is hard to watch.”