Shooting at University Hill house party kills CU Boulder student, critically injures another

A shooting on University Hill killed one University of Colorado Boulder student and left another critically injured, the City of Boulder said. Boulder Police detectives are now investigating the incident.

Shooting at University Hill house party kills University of Colorado Boulder student, critically injures another (Pexel - representational image)

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“Detectives are asking for the public's help identifying two persons of interest in connection with the incident,” the City of Boulder said in a release.

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The 19-year-old CU Boulder student was killed in a shooting that took place at a house party on University Hill late Saturday night, October 31, according to Boulder police.

What we know about the shooting

Deep Dive Where and when did the shooting at the University Hill house party happen? The shooting occurred at about 11:28 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, at a home in the 700 block of Marine Street on University Hill in Boulder. Were any CU Boulder students killed or injured in the University Hill shooting? Two 19-year-old CU Boulder students were shot. One died of his injuries, and the other remained in critical condition. How can the public help Boulder police investigate the University Hill shooting? Police are seeking photos, videos and information from partygoers or witnesses, and are trying to identify two people of interest. Contact Boulder Police Dispatch at 303-441-3333; callers may remain anonymous.

The shooting took place around 11:30 pm at a home in the 700 block of Marine Street. Earlier in the evening, hundreds of people had gathered there. According to police, a group tried to force its way into the home shortly before shots were fired inside, hitting the two students.

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“At approximately 11:28 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, Boulder Police officers responded to reports of a shooting at a home in the 700 block of Marine Street. Officers arrived on scene in less than two minutes and located two 19-year-old men with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to the hospital where, tragically, one of the victims died of his injuries early this morning. The second victim remains in critical condition,” the City of Boulder said.

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The victims were both University of Colorado Boulder students.

The Boulder Police Department wrote on X, “Boulder Police detectives are asking for the public’s help as they investigate an overnight shooting on University Hill that killed one University of Colorado Boulder student and left another critically injured.”

Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said at a news conference on Sunday, November 1, that this was Boulder’s first homicide of 2026.

“This is an incredibly tragic and upsetting incident,” Redfearn said. “We do not regularly have gun violence here in Boulder, and we know how shocking and devastating this is for everyone involved.”

“Everyone in our community, especially our young adults, should feel safe to gather without fear of gun violence,” he added.

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Investigators interviewed about 20 witnesses overnight. They are also reviewing video footage and other evidence.

Redfearn said detectives are particularly looking to speak with two people believed to have been present when a group attempted to force its way into the home. During Sunday’s news conference, police revealed photos and a video of people they want to identify.

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty urged people to come forward if they recognize the people in the footage.

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“If you’re one of the people who’s depicted in the photo and the video, I would encourage you to reach out to the Boulder Police Department and come in to talk to them voluntarily,” Dougherty said.

Police are asking people who attended the party or witnessed the events leading up to the shooting to release photos and videos they may have. Anyone with information is urged to call Boulder police dispatch at 303-441-3333. Callers may remain anonymous.