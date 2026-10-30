Maddie Aasbo and Tyler Delane Sturdevant are two of the three victims killed in midair helicopter crash in Oregon

The identity of the third victim has not been revealed yet, pending notification to the next of kin. The Yamhill County Sheriff's Office released a statement saying , “The occupants of the Robinson R22 were identified as flight instructor Maddie Aasbo, 22, of Texas, and a student pilot from the United Kingdom, whose identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification. The sole occupant of the Airbus AS350B3 was identified as Tyler Delane Sturdevant, 38, of Newberg.”

Maddie Aasbo and Tyler Delane Sturdevant have been identified as the two victims of the helicopter crash in Oregon on October 29. Two choppers collided midair near an Oregon airport , killing three.

Here's all you need to know about Maddie Aasbo and Tyler Delane Sturdevant.

Who was Maddie Aasbo? Maddie Asabo was 22 years old and from Texas. She was a flight instructor and worked with Jerry Trimble Helicopters. One of the choppers involved in the accident belonged to them.

The company released a statement after the crash, saying, “Jerry Trimble Helicopters is deeply saddened to confirm that one of our aircraft was involved in an aviation incident this afternoon, October 29, 2026, near the McMinnville Municipal Airport.”

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“Our hearts and thoughts are with the individuals involved, their families, and everyone affected by this event. We are immensely grateful for the rapid response and dedication of local emergency services and first responders. Jerry Trimble Helicopters is fully cooperating with local emergency management, law enforcement, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) to secure the site and determine the cause of the incident,” the statement added. They also said “We ask for the public's patience and respect for the privacy of those involved as we work alongside investigating authorities to gather verified information. Further official updates will be provided as verified facts are cleared for release.”

Last year, Jerry Trimble Helicopters posted a photo of Aasbo and wrote “Mars Morse a brand new solo student and Maddie Aasbo our brand new private pilot going into instrument training! Another one done thanks to a great team of CFIs at JTH. These two are on to great things!”.