Singer Chris Brown arrives in UK court for sentencing over bottle attack at London nightclub: All we know about his brawl with Abraham Diaw

Grammy award winning singer Chris Brown is to be sentenced Monday over brawling at a London nightclub three years ago.

US singer Chris Brown arrives at Southwark Crown Court where he is due to be sentenced after pleading guilty to affray over an incident in which prosecutors said he attacked a music producer with a bottle in a London nightclub in 2023, in London, Britain, October 26, 2026. REUTERS/Chris J Ratcliffe (REUTERS)

Brown, 37, pleaded guilty to a count of affray at London’s Southwark Crown Court in July for attacking a music producer with a bottle on the head.

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Brown had denied attacking Abraham Diaw with a bottle at the Tape nightclub in the swanky Mayfair neighborhood in February 2023. But prosecutors said the fight was caught on surveillance camera in front of a club full of people.

In return for the guilty plea, prosecutors dropped charges of assault, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and having an offensive weapon, a bottle.

Brown’s friend and vocal coach Omololu Akinlolu also pleaded guilty to affray. He will be sentenced too.

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{{^usCountry}} Brown left the United Kingdom after the brawl but was arrested in May 2025 at a Manchester hotel after flying to the city for a concert. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Brown left the United Kingdom after the brawl but was arrested in May 2025 at a Manchester hotel after flying to the city for a concert. {{/usCountry}}

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Brown had been free on bail of 5 million pounds ($6.7 million), which allowed him to tour Europe and North America last summer. He was freed on bail again Friday and will be sentenced Oct. 26 on the affray charge, which carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison.

Brown, who rose to stardom as a teen in 2005, won his first Grammy for best R&B album in 2011 for “F.A.M.E.” He earned his second in the same category for “11:11 (Deluxe)” in 2025.

He has been in repeated legal trouble since his felony conviction in the 2009 assault of his then-girlfriend, Rihanna, hours before the pair were due to perform at the Grammys.

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He has been arrested in several U.S. states over altercations, and in 2019 he was arrested in Paris and questioned on suspicion of rape. He was released without charge.