SiriusXM down: Thousands report issues with satellite radio platform amid widespread outages

Thousands are reporting issues with satellite radio platform SiriusXM on Wednesday afternoon, per Down Detector. Nearly 5,000 users are reporting issues with SirusXM radio in the US, according to Down Detector, which tracks such outages based on users' reports.

Representational. (X/@SiriusXm)

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As thousands of users also complained on X tagging the support handle of SirusXM, the platform acknowledged the issue and said that they were working on a fix.

"We're aware of the issue, and our team is actively working on a fix," the platform said. "We appreciate your patience and hope to have everyone back to listening as soon as possible."

This story is being updated.