Small Business Saturday: Must-visit stores across US states to shop local this weekend

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over but the shopping craze surely isn't. With the holiday season at its peak, November sees a surge in sales. If you missed out on offers during the Thanksgiving week then there's some good news for you, especially if you love to shop local. Today (November 25) is Small Business Saturday, which is a marketing initiative started by American Express to promote small and local stores. Small Business Saturday helps promote and market local stores(Pixabay)

While retail giants like Target and Walmart and e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Alibaba rake in millions during the holiday sales, small businesses fall far behind. This is mainly why Small Business Saturday is crucial for local vendors. This day helps in the promotion and marketing of local shops to aid small business owners. To make your shopping this weekend a little easier, we have compiled a list of some of the must-visit stores across various US states.

One Million Roses

This New York City-based small business shop is the brainchild of Leynel, a self-taught Bolivian artist and Lucía Guzmán, who started with only a “table.” According to their website, this small but impactful store's “mission is to start a smile on everyone who comes across her designs, today they take part in two of the most visited Holiday Markets.”

They accept custom orders for handmade sculptures made out of wire. Interested buyers can request a plethora of designs, ranging from dogs to flowers and even the Statue of Liberty.

Yoseka Stationery

Based in Brooklyn, New York, Yoseka Stationery is the US branch of a Taiwanese company Yoseka. It was founded in 1981 in Taoyuan, Taiwan. The owner Neil and his wife Daisy opened their Brooklyn store back in 2017 with the aim of “introducing Asian stationery to the US.”

They sell a wide range of stationery, office, and art supplies, ranging from notebooks to pens, bookmarks, and more. Their cute and eye-catching products are sure to steal hearts.

Rockford Art Deli

This sustainable print shop is located in Rockford, Illinois. Their official website reads, “RAD is community. It is a print shop with a purpose to see that community thrive. We cultivate this by supporting local businesses, nonprofits, and artists, selling ethically made/eco-friendly products, and giving you a place where you can come and make a purchase that says you are proud to live in the 815.”

BLK and Bold Coffee

Based in Des Moines, Iowa, BLK and Bold Coffee was co-founded by Pernell and Rod. Their aim is to “unite coffee and tea lovers worldwide through a common interest of investing in community, specifically for the youth.”

With the belief that “if children are the future, then they should be equipped with resources to manifest their potential,” BLK and Bold pledge 5 per cent of its gross profits to NGOs.