Snooki Stage 1 cervical cancer: Jersey Shore star shares treatment plan; ‘smart step here…’

In her announcement, she also urged women to prioritize regular pap smears and cervical health screenings. She said, “That's why I'm literally telling you guys to get your Pap smears done. I'm 38 years old. I've been struggling with abnormal Pap smears for like, three, four years now.”

In a candid video posted on TikTok, Snooki said, “It came back stage 1 cervical cancer called adenocarcinoma.” She added, "Obviously not the news I’ve been hoping for, but also not the worst news just because they caught it so early. Thank freaking God!"

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, the 38-year-old reality TV star known for Jersey Shore, revealed on Friday that she has been diagnosed with stage one cervical cancer.

Snooki treatment plan and next steps Snooki outlined the next steps in her journey towards getting better on her TikTok video. She said that she is due for a PET scan to determine whether the cancer has spread to lymph nodes or other parts of her body.

Snooki explained that based on the scan results, her doctor might suggest that she undergo a hysterectomy as a primary treatment option. She said, “And then after that, I'm going to probably get the hysterectomy, because the oncologist said you can either do chemo, radiation or the hysterectomy.”

She further explained, “Obviously, I think the smart choice here is the hysterectomy. I'll still keep my ovaries, which is a good sign, but the hysterectomy, got to get the cervix in, the uterus out and then possibly lymph nodes, because it can [spread there].”

In her video of the diagnosis's emotional component, the reality star admitted that losing her uterus is "emotionally difficult," particularly for a mother of three. She emphasized, nevertheless, that her recuperation and health come first.

Social media users are shocked Snooki's announcement has drawn widespread support from fans on X and TikTok comments on her video.

A user on X, Lindsey, wrote, “eric dane gone, snooki got cancer, im flopping, and the world just keeps getting worse SOMEONE SEDATE ME.”

Another user on X, Lara Libre, blames vaccination for Snooki's cancer and wrote, “Another day. Another vaccinated person getting cancer. @snooki”

Another user on X, Tatiana Leonova, laments in nostalgia and wrote, “As much as I was never a fan of @snooki hearing her have cervical cancer does make me have empathy and compassion! Girl I grew up watching you, an OG! My respects 🫡”