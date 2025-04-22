Sophie Nyweide dies at 24: What was the cause of former child star of Mammoth's death?

Sophie Nyweide, who played the daughter of Gael García Bernal and Michelle Williams in the love drama Mammoth (2009), passed away at the age of 24. Sophie Nyweide in 2007 before a screening of 'Bella.' Scott Wintrow/Getty Images

Nyweide, the former child artist, died on April 14, her family confirmed in a paid obituary. She appeared in at least seven movies by the age of 10.

What was the cause of Sophie Nyweide's death?

As for the cause of her death, her family stated that the former actress “self-medicated to deal with all the trauma and shame she held inside, and it resulted in her death.”

“Sophie was a kind and trusting girl. Often this left her open to being taken advantage of by others. She wrote and drew voraciously, and much of this art depicts the depth she had, and it also represents the pain she suffered. Many of her writings and artwork are roadmaps of her struggles and traumas."

“Even with those roadmaps, diagnoses and her own revelations, those closest to her, plus therapists, law enforcement officers and others who tried to help her, are heartbroken their efforts couldn’t save her from her fate. She self-medicated to deal with all the trauma and shame she held inside, and it resulted in her death. She repeatedly said she would ‘handle it’ on her own and was compelled to reject the treatment that might possibly have saved her life.”

A look at Sophie Nyweide's films

Nyweide was born in Burlington, Vermont, on July 8, 2000. At the age of six, she was chosen for the lead in her debut film, Bella, which starred Tammy Blanchard.

By the age of 15, she had appeared in 12 movies and television shows, including the 2009 family drama Mammoth, which starred Michelle Williams and Gael García Bernal and was directed by Lukas Moodysson. Nyweide portrayed their daughter Jackie.

Nyweide, the daughter of former actor Shelly Gibson, also portrayed a young daughter in Aronofsky's Noah (2014), which starred Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly, and Anthony Hopkins, and Baumbach's acclaimed Margot at the Wedding (2007).

In her obituary, the family further wrote: “She dreamed (more like demanded!) to be an actor, without ever knowing her mother was an actor, so she did that too with an ease we all marveled about. She seemed happiest on a movie set, becoming someone else. It was a safe place for her and she relish from the casts and crews who nourished her talent and her well being.”

Nyweide is survived by her brother Huck and mother.

In Nyweide's honor, the family has requested to make donations to RAINN, the organization that fights sexual violence.