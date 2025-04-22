Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered first reviews out: Gameplay worth $50? All on graphics and more

Bethesda finally confirmed all rumors and announced Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered formally on Tuesday. The remaster of the 2006 action role-playing game was shadow dropped on PS5, Xbox and Steam and reviews immediately poured in on social media. Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered's first reviews are out(X)

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is priced at $49.99 for the standard edition and $59.99 for the Deluxe Edition. It is developed by Virtuos using Unreal Engine 5.

Read More: Not able to see Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered on PlayStation 5? Here's what to do

Here's All on Gameplay

Oblivion Remastered strikes a balance between nostalgia and modern refinements.

Combat Overhaul: The original Oblivion’s combat was often criticized for feeling clunky, with “floppy” controls and poor hit detection. The remaster introduces significant changes:

Blocking: Inspired by action games and Soulslikes, blocking is now more dynamic, addressing the “boring” and “frustrating” original system.

Stealth and Archery: Sneak mechanics include highlighted icons and revamped damage calculations, while archery has been modernized for both first- and third-person perspectives, improving responsiveness.

Stamina and Hit Reactions: Stamina depletion is harder to trigger, and new hit reactions make combat feedback clearer.

Core RPG Systems: The remaster retains Oblivion’s open-world RPG depth, with over 200 hours of content across the main quest, guild quests, and side content like Shivering Isles and Knights of the Nine. Leveling, character creation, and skill progression have been refined, though specifics are unclear. The HUD has been redesigned for clarity, addressing the original’s cluttered interface.

Quests and Exploration: The game preserves Oblivion’s open-ended quest structure, where players must seek out side quests rather than rely on random triggers—a design some find “tedious” compared to Skyrim.

Read More: Elder Scrolls 4: How to buy Oblivion Remastered on PS5, Xbox, Steam and more - price and pass details

Graphics: A Stunning Glow-Up

Visual Upgrades: The remaster runs at 4K resolution and 60 FPS, with lush vegetation, moody lighting, and detailed character models. Side-by-side comparisons show a “near entirely different game,” with Cyrodiil’s landscapes evoking “semi-realistic fantasy environments.” Iconic locations like the Imperial City and tutorial dungeon benefit from enhanced textures and lighting.

Unreal Engine 5 Impact: Virtuos leveraged Unreal Engine 5 for immersive environments, with revamped enemies and flora adding to the atmosphere. However, some X users criticize “bad modern RTX lighting” and an “ESO-ified” aesthetic that feels less like Oblivion’s distinct style.

Character Models: NPC faces are a point of contention. While animations are smoother, some players find new models “weird” or “horrifying,” with characters like the Adoring Fan looking “worse than before.” Others argue the models preserve Oblivion’s quirky charm without turning NPCs into “catwalk models.”

File Size: At 119.2 GB (compared to the original’s 4.6 GB), the remaster demands significant storage, reflecting its graphical ambition.

What are gamers saying?

"Oblivion Remastered is one of the biggest graphical leaps I have ever seen a Remaster make. It is priced at $50, I want every company pushing out crappy $60+ "remasters" that look more like ports to take NOTES," one person said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“This isn't a simple Oblivion remaster...they basically rebuilt everything from the ground up in Unreal,” another one added, attaching a video from the game.

“I’m not going to spoil YOUR experience by sharing any of the opening moments from the Oblivion Remaster, but ohhh boy, it’s beautiful,” a third gamer wrote.