Elder Scrolls 4: How to buy Oblivion Remastered on PS5, Xbox, Steam and more - price and pass details

Bethesda just made The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered available for thousands of gamers, days after the game leaked. The 20-year-old game, developed by Virtuous, is shadow dropping on Tuesday, and it’s available on Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X / S. Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered has been made available today(X)

“Oblivion was a real defining moment in the series and for how we make games as a studio,” Todd Howard, studio head of Bethesda, said. This remaster of the 2006 classic brings updated visuals, overhauled gameplay, and all original DLCs, including Shivering Isles and Knights of the Nine. Available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, here’s everything you need to know about how to buy it, pricing, and Xbox Game Pass availability.

Where to Buy Oblivion Remastered

PlayStation 5

Platform: Available digitally on the PlayStation Store.

Price: Priced at $49.99 USD, though some speculation suggested it could reach $69.99 due to its AAA status.

How to Buy: Search for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered on the PlayStation Store via your PS5 console or the PlayStation website. A Deluxe Edition, including extras like additional weapons and horse armor, is also available.

Note: Physical copies may be available at retailers like Walmart or GameStop, but the shadow drop nature of the release means digital is the primary option at launch.

Xbox Series X|S

Platform: Available digitally on the Microsoft Store and through Xbox Game Pass.

Price: Standard edition is $49.99 USD, with a Deluxe Edition offering bonus content.

How to Buy: Access the Microsoft Store on your Xbox Series X|S or via the Xbox website. Search for Oblivion Remastered to purchase digitally. Physical Deluxe Edition copies have been spotted in leaks, suggesting availability at retailers soon.

Game Pass: Included on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for Xbox and PC at no additional cost for subscribers.

PC

Platform: Available on Steam, Windows Store, and through Game Pass.

Price: Standard edition is $49.99 USD. Discounts may be found on sites like Instant Gaming, with some listings offering the Deluxe Edition at lower prices.

How to Buy: Purchase via Steam or the Windows Store. For cheaper options, check trusted resellers like Instant Gaming or GG.deals, which compare prices across multiple stores.

Game Pass: PC Game Pass subscribers can play Oblivion Remastered without purchasing, making it a cost-effective option.

Xbox Game Pass Availability

Oblivion Remastered is a day-one release on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for Xbox Series X|S and PC, a major perk for subscribers. This aligns with Microsoft’s ownership of Bethesda, ensuring the title is accessible to Game Pass users without additional cost.

What’s Included in Oblivion Remastered

Visual Overhaul: Rebuilt in Unreal Engine 5, offering enhanced graphics, realistic lighting, and detailed character models.

Gameplay Updates: Modernized combat with Souls-like blocking, refined archery, updated stamina systems, and new stealth mechanics.

All DLCs: Includes Shivering Isles, Knights of the Nine, and smaller packs like The Thieves Den and Horse Armor.

Deluxe Edition: Features exclusive armor sets and weapons, with the horse armor pack paying homage to the infamous 2006 DLC.

File Size: Approximately 120.94 GB, so ensure sufficient storage space.

Where to Stay Updated

Bethesda announced the remaster via a livestream on April 22, 2025, at 11 AM ET on YouTube and Twitch. For the latest news, follow Bethesda’s social media or check gaming sites like Eurogamer and GamesRadar.