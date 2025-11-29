A shooting was reported at the Southlake Mall at 2109 Southlake Mall, Merrillville, Indiana on Friday, November 28. On further investigation, it turned out to be an electrical issue that had caused the ‘pop’ which sounded like gunfire, Hobart Police Department shared in a press release. Police presence outside Southlake Mall in Indiana.(Facebook/Region News Source)

“Upon further investigation by officers and mall management, the “pop” sound heard was likely an electrical issue inside the mall and not a gunshot,” they wrote on Facebook. They'd earlier said, “On 11/28/25 at approximately 6:00PM, it was reported one gunshot was heard inside the mall. Hobart Police officers working inside the mall were on scene within seconds. At the time of this post, there are no victims or damage. Officers will continue to investigate. The mall remains open. Anyone with information can call the Hobart Police Department or the Lake County Dispatch Center to request to speak an officer. Thank you to any of the other agencies who responded.”

Initial reports indicated that a single shot was fired, which prompted fears of an active shooter. Local reports indicated that police were at the scene and investigating. There were no injuries or damage discovered, as per reports.

Reports indicated that the police received the report of shooting at around 5:00 pm. The mall is on US Highway 30 and officers working inside the mall were reportedly at the scene ‘within seconds’. The mall is open to the public now.

Reactions to shooting reports

Several people shared their experiences and reacted to the news of a possible shooting at Southlake Mall.

“I was just at the South Lake Mall and heard a loud pop! Cops were everywhere I got out of there fast thank God I didn’t have my kids with me! Prayers to whoever the victim is I hope they pull through!!,” one person said on Facebook. Another added, “So an active shooter is at the south lake mall, injuries have yet to be reported, mall currently on lock down.”

A local journalist stated “I’m being told a single shot was possibly fired near the bathrooms in Southlake Mall around 6 PM. There were no injuries and no damage.”

Many expressed concerns, saying “So grateful to GOD and my heavenly angels watching over me! Shots were fired at southlake right in front of my store and I’m praying everyone made it home safe like me! STAY CLEAR OF SOUTHLAKE MALL RIGHT NOW.” Another added, “Shots fired in the South Lake Mall.…Merrillville and County in route…Please be careful”.