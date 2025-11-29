Shooting at Annapolis Mall? Reports of shooter, Maryland mall locked down; first details out

There were fears of a shooter being present at Annapolis Mall in Maryland on November 28. The mall is located at 2002 Annapolis Mall Rd, Annapolis. Annapolis Mall is located at 2002 Annapolis Mall Rd, Annapolis. Image for representational purposes.(Unsplash)

One person on Facebook said their daughter had called them to inform about a ‘shooter in the mall’. “My daughter just called from Annapolis Mall. Apparently there's a shooter in the mall??? Does anyone know anything???,” they remarked.

People claiming to be witnesses said there were police cars at the scene, and many noted that the mall was locked down. On X too a person stated that the entire mall was locked down. The person who claimed to have gotten the information from her daughter, added, “she's working so she's locked down in the back office. The gates are closed and all the doors are locked. They're being told to shelter in place until they get word from security.”

One person on X claimed that the shooting had taken place in or near Macy's in Annapolis Mall. A further update claimed that a fight had broken out due to a new shoe drop and one person did show a gun but didn't fire it. However, on seeing the gun there was reportedly panic and people began to run and say shooter, prompting the response, the person claimed. They added that the mall had returned to normal operations.

“I'm hearing it was a fight that broke out in front of DTLR because of a new shoe drop. Someone showed a gun but but did not fire it but when he did show the gun everybody started panicking and running saying shooter,” the Annapolis resident wrote on Facebook.

There has been no confirmation from the Annapolis Police Department about the incident yet.

Reactions to reports of Annapolis mall shooting

One person claimed there were people ‘outside and on the roof’ amid reports of a shooting there. “Omg I hope everything is ok!!,” one person exclaimed. Another added, “What?! Praying!.”

A person claimed they were pulling into the mall when they saw police cars and a man sobbing. “I was pulling in, saw the police cars, a man sobbing and people comforting him, ambulance and fire trucks pulling in as well,” they wrote.