National Guard shooting: New video shows scary encounter that took Sarah Beckstrom's life; suspect seen with gun

A new video of the horrific shooting in Washington DC on November 26 has emerged. The incident, which took place a couple of blocks away from the White House had left two National Guard members critically injured. While Andrew Wolfe still remains critical after undergoing surgery, Sarah Beckstrom has passed away after reportedly being shot in the chest and head. A pedestrian photographs a makeshift memorial outside of the Farragut West Metro Station a day after two National Guard members were shot in Washington, D.C.(REUTERS)

The attack has been described as a ‘targeted’ one though no motive has been provided yet. Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the 29-year-old, suspected of shooting the soldiers reportedly ambushed them, and used a .357 Smith & Wesson revolver, as per US Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro.

Video of National Guard shooting

The video shows a person in military fatigues running and taking cover, while another appears to shoot from behind cover. Loud popping sounds can be heard, which appear to be gunfire. Then the video appears to show someone briefly on the ground.

Many hawk-eyed people on the internet also managed to pause the video and take screengrabs. One of them appears to show the suspect, wearing black and carrying a gun in his hand.

The visuals shared online are from footage released by The Wall Street Journal.

President Trump has called the shooting incident a ‘terrorist attack’ and criticized the Joe Biden administration for allowing Afghans who worked with U.S. forces during the Afghanistan War to enter the country without sufficient vetting. Lakanwal entered the US in 2021 and drove from Washington state to the nation's capital to carry out this attack.

Lakanwal had worked in a CIA-backed unit of the Afghan army, before he settled in the US. Trump addressed the matter, saying “This atrocity reminds us that we have no greater national security priority than ensuring that we have full control over the people that enter and remain in our country. For the most part, we don’t want them.”