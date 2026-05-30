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SpaceX lands $4.16 billion Pentagon contract tied to Golden Dome shield

The Trump administration's flagship Golden Dome missile defense system has many layers, one of them being a sensing and tracking layer.

Updated on: May 30, 2026 02:45 am IST
Reuters |
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The US Space Force said on Friday it has awarded Elon Musk's IPO-bound SpaceX a $4.16 billion deal for a satellite program designed to track and target airborne threats.

US President Donald Trump makes an announcement regarding the Golden Dome missile defense shield next to U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC(REUTERS)

The Space-Based Advanced Moving Target Indicator (SB-AMTI) is designed as an interconnected system-of-systems, combining space-based sensors, secure communications links and ground processing to drive closer cooperation across the government space industrial base.

The Trump administration's flagship Golden Dome missile defense system has many layers, one of them being a sensing and tracking layer. The satellites would be expected to play a role in tracking missiles.

The Golden Dome initiative aims to expand ground-based interceptors, sensors and command systems while adding space-based satellites to detect, track and potentially counter airborne threats, including still-debated weaponry in orbit.

The Space Force said there are several companies in this SB-AMTI vendor pool, including SpaceX, and it will issue multiple awards in the coming year.

 
spacex elon musk
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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