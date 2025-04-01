Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

SpaceX Starship probe closed by US aviation authority, rocket still grounded

Reuters |
Apr 01, 2025 12:18 AM IST

Another investigation, by the federal aviation authority, into the rocket's subsequent testing explosion in March remains open.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on Monday said it closed out a review into SpaceX's explosive Starship test flight in January, while another investigation into the rocket's subsequent testing explosion in March remains open.

The federal aviation authority had launched two different investigations into faulty test flights of the SpaceX Starship, owned by Elon Musk(AFP)
The federal aviation authority had launched two different investigations into faulty test flights of the SpaceX Starship, owned by Elon Musk(AFP)

Also Read: Elon Musk announces Starship's Mars mission for 2026, human landings possible by 2029

SpaceX's last two test flights of Starship, a 400-foot-tall (122-meter-tall) rocket system at the center of Elon Musk's goal to colonize Mars, ended with explosions during similar phases of flight, representing a novel setback in SpaceX's flagship development program at a time when the tech billionaire has pushed for faster progress.

Watch: SpaceX’s Starship Test Ends in Flames | Viral Videos Capture the Shocking Blast | Elon Musk | NASA

The FAA, which oversees U.S. launch safety matters, had allowed SpaceX to launch Starship's eighth test flight while its review into the prior testing failure remained open. The agency said SpaceX assured it that the company had taken 11 corrective actions.

The agency on Monday closed its probe into Starship's seventh test but kept open the probe into Starship's subsequent failure, adding that the rocket may not return to flight until the FAA deems it safe enough for the public.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / SpaceX Starship probe closed by US aviation authority, rocket still grounded
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On