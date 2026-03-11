Spanish Fork fire: Videos of large fire off Legacy Farms area surface; watch
A likely brushfire broke out near Legacy Farms in Spanish Fork Tuesday afternoon. Videos circulated online, but nearby homes were reportedly not threatened.
A likely brushfire broke out in Spanish Fork, in Utah County, Utah, on Tuesday afternoon. Residents reported that the fire was located near the Legacy Farms neighborhood, close to Maple Mountain High School and the Spanish Fork Parkway.
Residents shared videos of the fire. They reported that the homes nearby were not threatened. As of now, no damage has been reported.
Here is a video of the fire that surfaced on social media:
Here's another:
An update posted on Watch Duty, a platform that tracks large fires live, states that Utah County fire resources are at the scene of the incident. The fire is reportedly being aggravated by the eastern wind.
Spanish Fork is located about 50 miles south of Salt Lake City.
