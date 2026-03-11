Spanish Fork fire: Videos of large fire off Legacy Farms area surface; watch

A likely brushfire broke out in Spanish Fork, in Utah County, Utah, on Tuesday afternoon. Residents reported that the fire was located near the Legacy Farms neighborhood, close to Maple Mountain High School and the Spanish Fork Parkway. Representational. (Unsplash)

Residents shared videos of the fire. They reported that the homes nearby were not threatened. As of now, no damage has been reported.

Here is a video of the fire that surfaced on social media: