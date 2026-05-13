Spencer Pratt caught lying as LA mayor race heats up; new poll focuses on Karen Bass, Nithya Raman

Los Angeles Mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt might have just made a big mess. Only days after posting a video, appearing to show he lives in a trailer after the catastrophic LA fires, the 42-year-old himself admitted that he does not live there. Instead, Pratt stays at a luxury hotel where per night cost for a standard room could range from $1,000 to over $1,700. High-end suites at the property can cost significantly more, including the hotel’s Swan Lake Suite, which reportedly exceeds $8,000 nightly.

Why is this a blatant lie?

Spencer Pratt speaks during an appearance on "Fox & Friends" at Fox News headquarters(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Well, Pratt recently took shots at his opponents, Karen Bass and Nithya Raman, saying that his home had burned down in the LA fires. In one campaign-style video filmed after his family lost their home, the former TV star stood in front of the trailer and declared: “This is where I live.”

However, Pratt later disputed the idea that he had actually lived there full time.

“We asked Spencer if he has ever lived in the trailer, and he said no, adding, “I have never told anyone I lived there,” TMZ reported on Wednesday.

However, in the campaign ad, he says squarely, "This is where I live" as he stood in front of the trailer.”

Why Spencer Pratt does not live in the trailer

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Pratt told the publication that safety concerns and alleged death threats pushed him out of the trailer he frequently referenced during his campaign messaging. According to reports, Pratt has spent more than a month staying at the ultra-luxury Hotel Bel-Air. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pratt told the publication that safety concerns and alleged death threats pushed him out of the trailer he frequently referenced during his campaign messaging. According to reports, Pratt has spent more than a month staying at the ultra-luxury Hotel Bel-Air. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Pratt told TMZ the move was driven entirely by security concerns. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pratt told TMZ the move was driven entirely by security concerns. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The reality is the Bassholes and Ramaniacs are a little bit whacko, and since I destroyed them in the debate, and am surging in the polls, they are getting increasingly desperate and hostile.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The reality is the Bassholes and Ramaniacs are a little bit whacko, and since I destroyed them in the debate, and am surging in the polls, they are getting increasingly desperate and hostile.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He added, “I can't talk about specific threats, but that lot is ... unsafe now.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “I can't talk about specific threats, but that lot is ... unsafe now.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sources cited in the report claimed Pratt’s wife, Heidi Montag, and their children are currently staying in Carpinteria, while the trailer that became part of Pratt’s public narrative is no longer being used. New poll: Spencer Pratt vs Nithya Raman vs Karen Bass {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sources cited in the report claimed Pratt’s wife, Heidi Montag, and their children are currently staying in Carpinteria, while the trailer that became part of Pratt’s public narrative is no longer being used. New poll: Spencer Pratt vs Nithya Raman vs Karen Bass {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Meanwhile, an Emerson College Polling/Inside California Politics survey released on May 13 showed that incumbent mayor Karen Bass currently leads the field with 30% support among voters. That marks a significant jump from March, when Bass stood at 20%.

The poll also highlighted one of the biggest shifts in the race so far: undecided voters dropped sharply from 51% in March to just 16% in May, suggesting many residents are finally settling on their preferred candidate.

Bass’ recent momentum follows a high-profile endorsement from former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Spencer Pratt posts biggest surge in support

While Bass remains ahead overall, the largest increase in support belonged to Spencer Pratt. The poll found Pratt climbed from 10% support in March to 22% in May, positioning him as one of the race’s biggest surprises.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Meanwhile, Nithya Raman also gained substantial ground, rising from 9% support in March to 19% in the latest survey.

All three candidates recently shared the debate stage during an NBC4 and Telemundo 52 mayoral debate, where issues such as homelessness, wildfire recovery and housing policy dominated the discussion.

Other candidates remain far behind leaders

Beyond the three leading names, the remaining candidates continue trailing significantly in voter support.

Adam Miller, a nonprofit executive and entrepreneur, registered 7% support in the latest poll, up slightly from 4% earlier this year.

Rae Chen Huang, a pastor and housing advocate, rose modestly from 3% to 4%.

The official candidate list released by the city clerk’s office also includes Bryant Acosta, Asaad Alnajjar, Nelson Cheng, Tish Hyman, Andrew Kim, Suzy Kim, John Logsdon, Juanita Lopez and Andrej A. Selivra. Write-in candidates Griselda Diaz and Misael Ortega are also part of the race.

Election day approaching quickly

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Voters in Los Angeles will cast ballots for mayor on June 2. If no candidate secures a majority outright, the top two finishers will advance to a runoff election scheduled for November.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON